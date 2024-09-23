National Football League Brock Purdy is day to day as 49ers continue to be hit by injuries Published Sep. 23, 2024 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with back soreness and is now day to day, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday.

The 24-year-old played the entire game Sunday in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports Purdy's MRI on Monday came back "mostly clean," and he believes the QB's participation in practice this week will likely be limited, but there is no major issue.

The Niners have had their fair share of injuries to star players to start the season, including Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. McCaffrey, who is on injured reserve, saw a specialist in Germany about his Achilles tendinitis, according to Shanahan.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a partial triceps tear Sunday and will likely miss the rest of the season.

Shanahan said Hargrave will need surgery and will be out several months. He left open the possibility that Hargrave could return if the 49ers advanced deep into the playoffs, but the team is planning on going ahead without Hargrave the rest of the way.

"It's a big one," Shanahan said Monday. "I thought he had his best game yesterday. I thought he was a huge factor, really affected the quarterback in that game. It's a big loss. He's one of our better players. He was definitely going in the right direction and was going to have a big year."

Injuries have certainly hindered the Niners, who sit at 1-2 to begin the season. But former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck still feels Purdy can lead the team, recently calling him "an absolute baller" during an appearance on FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Purdy went 22-for-30 on Sunday with 292 passing yards, finishing the day with three touchdowns, 41 rushing yards and a 137.0 passer rating.

The Niners will next face the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

