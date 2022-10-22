National Football League
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other.

Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread.  

Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with all odds presented by FOX Bet.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens win 28-20).

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've led every game by 10 points. They're a top-five scoring offense and their defense has a takeaway in eight straight games. But this game is about Cleveland. They're banged up on the O-line. They're banged up on defense. And Jacoby Brissett, the league's figured him out. In the last three weeks, he's completed 55% of his throws and is 0-3, and he's not always getting great protection."

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders (+4.5) 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Commanders +4.5 (Packers win 27-24). 

Cowherd's thoughts: "Green Bay might win this game, but I'm taking the 4.5 points. Taylor Heinicke had a great game the last time he faced the Packers. He's completed 75% of his throws in three of his last four home starts. He's a gamer. He can play. The Packers have their fewest points scored in any six-game span in Aaron Rodgers' history. In second halves the last couple of weeks, they're a mess. … They have no second gear. Their defense is not pressuring the quarterback. They're the only defense in the league that's allowing opposing quarterbacks in the league to complete 70% of their passes."

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (-1) 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Jets +1 (Jets win 24-23).

Cowherd's thoughts: "This franchise, they've taken the ball out of Zach Wilson's hands. He doesn't have any giveaways in five of his six last starts. They've given the ball to their running back, Breece Hall. He's got 400 scrimmage yards in the last three weeks. … The story of this team is their defense. In the last three weeks, they're gaining confidence, playing their butts off, and they will dominate a mess of an offensive line in Denver. Even when Denver moves the ball, they're atrocious in the end zone. Is it coaching? Is it Russell [Wilson]? Is it the O-line? I don't know what it is, but it is. So, they're going to settle for field goals even when they move it." 

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (+2.5) 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: 49ers +2.5 (49ers win 30-27). 

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won six straight home games and [Jimmy] Garoppolo is always better at home, and they're getting healthier. They're averaging 7.3 yards after the catch, that's best in the NFL. The Chiefs aren't a great tackling team. But the Niners defense is getting healthier, and they are money, baby. In this game, I think that Nick Bosa is back. Jimmie Ward could be back. The Chiefs have allowed three-plus touchdowns in five of six games, most in the NFL. This is a leaky defense."

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (-5) 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Seahawks +5 (Seahawks win 28-24).

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's an interesting one. I initially leaned Chargers, but I'm going to take the Seahawks for a couple of reasons. We have to be honest here, Geno Smith is playing really well. He's got a 72 completion percentage, 13 passing touchdowns and two interceptions with these two new tackles in Seattle. Both are fantastic. With Kenneth Walker, they've got a run game that's two-tiered. The Chargers, even when they've won, three of their four wins have come by six points or fewer, so they play a lot of close games. Justin Herbert got pressured 15 times last week. Their offensive line is still not completely healthy. They're allowing almost six yards per play. I think it's a really wildly entertaining game that could go either way. … I think the Seahawks win a wildly entertaining game."

