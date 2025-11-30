4 Takeaways From the Panthers' Win Over the Rams

The Carolina Panthers made a statement in Week 13 with a signature win at home over the Los Angeles Rams.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw two touchdowns on fourth down in the second half and Rams QB Matthew Stafford had three turnovers (two interceptions and one lost fumble) as the Rams fell to 9-3 on the season. The Panthers are now 7-6, including 6-1 in one-score games, putting them firmly in the mix in the NFC South.

Here are the takeaways:

1. Opportunistic Panthers get signature win

With his touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams on the Rams' first drive of the game, Stafford set an NFL record with a 28th touchdown pass since his last interception. In Weeks 2 and 3, he threw interceptions against the Titans and Eagles, and there was nothing since.

That changed on Sunday in Charlotte, where Stafford matched his season total with two interceptions, both in the first half. The second one was a pick-six by Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson, who returned the pass intended for Puka Nacua 48 yards for the score.

Mike Jackson returns interception 48 yards for TD, giving Panthers lead over Rams | NFL Highlights

Stafford threw only eight interceptions in 16 games last season, but that was the first time in his career that he had fewer than 10 in a season in which he had played at least 15 games. He was due for some regression, and it came quickly and in one game.

Then came the icing on the cake for the Panthers' defense when it got its third turnover. On third-and-10 in Panthers territory, Stafford was under pressure and scrambled to his right, when defensive tackle Derrick Brown forced a fumble that Carolina recovered.

The Panthers improved to 7-6 and have to be taken seriously. They might not be convincing in any of their big wins this season, but they keep getting them and remain only one-half game behind the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2. Loss could prove costly for the Rams

The Rams are 9-3 and still in good shape to make the playoffs, but this is their third loss against an NFC opponent this season. That puts them at 4-3 in conference play; the Bears are 6-2, which means the Rams' loss puts Chicago atop the NFC standings.

The Rams face exclusively NFC opposition the rest of the season in the Cardinals (twice), Lions, Seahawks and Falcons. They have little margin for error if they want to get a first-round bye in the playoffs.

3. Young steps up in key moments

The Panthers ran 29 plays on their first three drives of the second half and only attempted eight passes. Those plays went for 116 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Coker and a 43-yard score to rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

The Panthers rode their ground game in the rain that started after halftime, but Young stepped up when a big play was needed. The touchdown pass to Coker was on fourth-and-2, as was the McMillan touchdown.

Young has rarely put up prolific numbers this season, entering today with just two games with more than 200 passing yards. Even after the touchdown to McMillan, Young was only at 196.

If Carolina’s ground game continues to shine, though, Young doesn’t have to carry the load. Instead, the Panthers just need him to step up in big situations like he did against the Rams.

4. Adams is a red-zone fiend

Adams has proven to be the best red-zone receiver in the NFL this season. He scored two more touchdowns on Sunday, which gives him 13 for the season.

He has 11 touchdowns in the Rams’ past six games, and just two of those were catches of more than four yards (a 24-yard grab last week against the Buccaneers and a seven-yard score against the Panthers). Instead of looking to hand the ball off when the Rams get near the end zone, their go-to option is the veteran Adams, who leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford finds Davante Adams for four-yard TD, giving Rams early lead over Panthers | NFL Highlights

4 ½. What's next?

The Rams are back on the road next week against the Cardinals, who lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Los Angeles needs every win in the division that it can get, especially after losing to the 49ers earlier this season.

The Panthers, meanwhile, get their bye in Week 14. After that, they travel to face the Saints on Dec. 14 before a huge divisional matchup with the Buccaneers the following Sunday.