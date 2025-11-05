4 Takeaways from NFL Trade Deadline: Analyzing Moves by Cowboys, Colts, Jets, More

One of the wildest trade deadlines in NFL history saw the Jets part ways with two cornerstone players, the Colts take a big swing, the Cowboys take a big gamble and so much more.

Here are four things we learned from what was an active Tuesday:

1. Colts believe they can win a Super Bowl right now

That’s the only conclusion you can draw from Indianapolis giving up two first-round picks and a talented wide receiver on a rookie contract (Adonai Mitchell) for Sauce Gardner. It's a massive risk, even for a cornerback of Gardner’s caliber.

The addition of the two-time All-Pro selection gives the AFC-leading Colts (7-2) a more well-rounded team. Their offense has been a juggernaut (apart from last week’s six-turnover performance) but their defense, despite ranking seventh in points allowed, has been a bit vulnerable in the secondary, in large part due to injuries. On paper, Gardner helps shore that up — with elite production to boot.

Just months after signing a big extension with the Jets, Sauce Gardner was traded to the Colts for two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell (#10). (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

But it’s also important to note that it’s not just that the Colts believe that they can win a Super Bowl. It’s that they believe they can do so with Daniel Jones, the former Giants disappointment who’s become the latest quarterback to resurrect his career. By giving up first-round picks over the next two drafts, the Colts have unofficially told the NFL world that they have their quarterback of the future in Jones. If he continues to play at a high level, Indianapolis’ window of opportunity could extend beyond this season.

2. Cowboys view themselves as NFC contenders (for better or for worse)

Giving up a first- and second-rounder as part of the trade for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was a steep cost for the Cowboys. But they're still in great shape with high draft picks due to the Micah Parsons trade — Dallas has three first-round selections over the next two drafts. The Williams deal with the Jets shows the belief the Cowboys have in their offense, one of the most explosive in the league.

The thought process is this: If they can get their terrible defense to be at least league average, the team can compete at the highest levels of the NFC.

It remains to see if that thought process will be proven right, but with Williams and veteran linebacker Logan Wilson — who was acquired from the Bengals for a 2026 seventh-round pick — Dallas has added two starters to its defense.

3. Seahawks got exactly what they needed in Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed’s speed is the perfect complement to No. 1 receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’s playing at an All-Pro level this season.

As defenses continue to shift coverage to Smith-Njigba, it will open up opportunities for the former Saint to get behind the defense for quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s also playing at an elite level.

Essentially, Shaheed gives Seattle a second shot at the kind of deep threat it was hoping for in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who underwhelmed as a free-agent signing and was released in August as part of final roster cuts. A 2022 undrafted free agent, Shaheed also gives the Seahawks the ability to be patient with Cooper Kupp’s recovery from heel and hamstring injury injuries and keep fifth-round gem Tory Horton in a supporting role where he's most effective.

The Seahawks saw Rashid Shaheed in action in Week 3, when the Saints receiver had four catches for 42 yards in a 44-13 New Orleans loss. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

4. If they don't mess it up, Jets could have something very special by 2028

After trading Gardner and Williams, the Jets have five first-round picks and two second-round picks over the next two drafts, a rare collection of premium draft capital. It gives them the opportunity to set the foundation of a perennial contender with cost-controlled talent, similar to what the Lions did a couple of years ago.

But that’s the key word: opportunity. Considering the Jets' painful history, will they turn all those picks into productive, winning players? Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey will face plenty of pressure to get this rebuild right in New York.

