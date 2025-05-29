2026 Super Bowl odds: Which teams are favored to play in Super Bowl LX?
Imagine this: The 2025 NFL season is just a few short months away.
The regular season kicks off on Sept. 4, and teams have started their official organized team activities (OTAs).
Super Bowl LX is set to take place on Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's a look at the teams most likely to compete in the Super Bowl LX at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 29.
Most likely Super Bowl LX matchups
Ravens-Eagles: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Bills-Eagles: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chiefs-Eagles: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)
Bills-Lions: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ravens-Lions: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)
Chiefs-Lions: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Bengals-Eagles: +3900 (bet $10 to win $400 total)
Bills-Rams: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
It's no surprise to see the reigning Super Bowl champs featured all over the oddsboard.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles pulled off a 40-22 upset over the back-to-back champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, during last year's Super Bowl.
And although Philadelphia lost several defensive players during free agency — Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers and Oren Burks — it is still favored to win Super Bowl LX at DraftKings Sportsbook (+650).
The Ravens and the Bills are also mainstays on the oddsboard.
At +1800, sportsbooks see a Ravens-Eagles matchup as most likely for the title game, even though Kansas City has represented the AFC in the Super Bowl for the past three years and in five of the last six Super Bowls.
Toward the bottom of the board sits Bengals-Eagles at +3900.
Joe Burrow is coming off of a tremendous season, leading the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns. Burrow became just the third player in NFL history to throw for more than 4,500 yards, 40 passing touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions.
The Bills and Bengals have yet to secure a Super Bowl win, while the Lions have not even made an appearance in the big game. Buffalo has reached a record-tying four Super Bowls without a win.
