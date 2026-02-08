National Football League
2026 Super Bowl Movie Trailers: What Movie Trailers Aired During Super Bowl 60?
2026 Super Bowl Movie Trailers: What Movie Trailers Aired During Super Bowl 60?

Updated Feb. 8, 2026 9:59 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl is as much about commercials as the halftime show, and the football being played between ad breaks. And for the 2026 Super Bowl, the commercials did not disappoint. 

We had Budweiser's Clydesdales returning, as well as star-studded ads from George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck (for, of course, Dunkin Donuts). 

Diving deeper into Super Bowl commercials, we're looking specifically at the movie trailers that aired during the big game on Sunday. So here's a running list of movie trailers — and teased trailers — from Super Bowl Sunday: 

The Adventures of Cliff Booth

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day

Scream 7

[SUPER BOWL LX: Sights and Sounds from Seahawks-Patriots at Levi's Stadium]

Minions & Monsters

Hoppers

The Mandalorian and Grogu

[SUPER BOWL LX: Seahawks, Patriots Score, Live Updates, More]

Project Hail Mary

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

