National Football League
National Football League
2026 Super Bowl Movie Trailers: What Movie Trailers Aired During Super Bowl 60?
Updated Feb. 8, 2026 9:59 p.m. ET
The Super Bowl is as much about commercials as the halftime show, and the football being played between ad breaks. And for the 2026 Super Bowl, the commercials did not disappoint.
We had Budweiser's Clydesdales returning, as well as star-studded ads from George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck (for, of course, Dunkin Donuts).
Diving deeper into Super Bowl commercials, we're looking specifically at the movie trailers that aired during the big game on Sunday. So here's a running list of movie trailers — and teased trailers — from Super Bowl Sunday:
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day
Scream 7
[SUPER BOWL LX: Sights and Sounds from Seahawks-Patriots at Levi's Stadium]
Minions & Monsters
Hoppers
The Mandalorian and Grogu
[SUPER BOWL LX: Seahawks, Patriots Score, Live Updates, More]
Project Hail Mary
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
share
recommended
-
Stafford Over Maye! Dart Over McMillan? NFL Honors Voter Explains His Ballot
2026 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Pick Seahawks vs. Patriots Scoreline
Maxx Crosby on Talking About Las Vegas Raiders' Future: 'It's a Lose-Lose'
-
4 Takeaways From Thursday's NFL Honors
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wins Close MVP Vote, Will Return For 2026
Super Bowl Overtime Rules: How Does OT Work in NFL Playoffs?
-
Who Influenced Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza? Tom Brady
2026 Super Bowl Odds: 5 Best Prop Bets for Patriots-Seahawks
2026 NFL Coaching/GM Tracker: Kliff Kingsbury Joins Rams, Seth Ryan to Jets
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Stafford Over Maye! Dart Over McMillan? NFL Honors Voter Explains His Ballot
2026 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Pick Seahawks vs. Patriots Scoreline
Maxx Crosby on Talking About Las Vegas Raiders' Future: 'It's a Lose-Lose'
-
4 Takeaways From Thursday's NFL Honors
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wins Close MVP Vote, Will Return For 2026
Super Bowl Overtime Rules: How Does OT Work in NFL Playoffs?
-
Who Influenced Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza? Tom Brady
2026 Super Bowl Odds: 5 Best Prop Bets for Patriots-Seahawks
2026 NFL Coaching/GM Tracker: Kliff Kingsbury Joins Rams, Seth Ryan to Jets
Item 1 of 3