2026 Super Bowl Odds: Will Stefon Diggs Propose to Cardi B after Big Game?
2026 Super Bowl Odds: Will Stefon Diggs Propose to Cardi B after Big Game?

Published Feb. 5, 2026 4:05 p.m. ET

A couple of Super Bowls ago, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift proposal odds were all the hype. 

Now the market has turned to another skill position-pop star tandem: Stefon Diggs and Cardi B.

Will Diggs put a ring on the rapper's finger with an engagement proposal on the field after the Big Game? 

Let's check out those odds, along with a few other Cardi B-related Super 60 props at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 5.

 

Will Cardi B wear a Stefon Diggs jersey?:
No: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Yes: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

To make a special guest appearance during Bad Bunny halftime performance:
-250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

What to know: Cardi B is getting ready to kick off her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and the first show date is two days after the Super Bowl, only a few hundred miles south of Santa Clara in Palm Desert. Just last weekend, Cardi wowed on the "Saturday Night Live" stage which, like Super Bowl 60, broadcasts on NBC. Back in 2018, Cardi and Bad Bunny collaborated on her hit "I Like It," which was a Billboard Hot 100 chart topper. With all this in mind, it's not surprising that she has short odds to make a guest special appearance during the halftime show.

Cardi B (middle) brought Bad Bunny (R) on stage in 2018 for her performance at the 2018 American Music Awards. Could he return the favor at Super Bowl 60? 

 

How many times will Cardi B appear on broadcast?
Over 1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Will Stefon Diggs propose to Cardi B on the field post Super Bowl?
(must be shown on broadcast)
No: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)
Yes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

What to know: Cardi B and Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child together last year, a son born in November. The pair have been publicly connected to one another since early 2025, and during that time frame, Cardi has been one of his most vocal supporters when it comes to his football career. So naturally, engagement proposal rumors have been swirling the mill. When asked during Super Bowl media days if Cardi's ring was coming, Diggs responded, saying, "It's on the agenda" but that "I need to get mine first."

Stefon Diggs told reporters during Super Bowl media days that proposing to Cardi B is "on the agenda."

Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

 
