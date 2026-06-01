2026 NFL Odds: How Will Matthew Stafford Follow Up MVP Season?

Last season might not have been the Rams' season, but it was surely Matthew Stafford's season.

For the first time in his 17-year career, Stafford took home the league's most prestigious individual hardware: regular-season MVP.

How will he follow up that MVP season?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 1.

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Matthew Stafford 2026 NFL odds

Regular-season passing yards

Over 3,999.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 3,999.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Regular-season passing touchdowns

Over 30.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 30.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Stafford has long been regarded as one of the game's top flamethrowers. However, the accolades have rarely followed.

In addition to winning MVP last season, he was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. He also earned just his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Seems a bit odd for a guy with the sixth-most passing yards in NFL history, right? The only names ahead of him on that list are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, all of whom are remarkably decorated.

It could have to do with the fact that during the first 12 years of Stafford's career, all with the Detroit Lions, he only took the franchise to the playoffs three times and never won a playoff game.

However, since arriving in L.A., he's been to the postseason four times in five years, winning the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 and making it to the NFC Championship Game last season.

In terms of stats, Stafford is expected to throw for around 4,000 yards next season, a mark he's reached more often than not in his career. In those 17 professional seasons, he's thrown for 4,000 yards or more 10 times.

He's also expected to throw around 30 touchdowns, a mark he's reached only four times in his career.

Last season, his MVP season, he blasted past both of those numbers, finishing the regular season with 4,707 passing yards and 46 TDs.