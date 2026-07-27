In 2024, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey suffered from tendinitis in his Achilles and missed eight games due to that injury. He missed even more time battling a right knee issue and ultimately, sat out most of the year.

But in 2025, he came back with a vengeance.

Last season, CMC amassed a total of 2,126 yards — including 1,202 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. As a result, the dual-threat running back earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Now, bettors are asking which player will take home the award at the end of the 2026 season.

Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept 15.

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2026 Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Patrick Mahomes: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Aaron Donald: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Jayden Daniels: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Malik Nabers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyler Murray: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Fred Warner: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Daniel Jones: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cam Skattebo: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Micah Parsons: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

George Kittle: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Travis Hunter: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorite: Last season, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in the Chiefs' Week 15 game against the Chargers. He underwent surgery the next day, and fast-forward to this season, and he's already started in Kansas City's Week 1 win over the rival Broncos. Talk about a quick comeback. In that victory, Mahomes had 184 passing yards, two passing scores, a rushing score and a pick.

Will Patrick Mahomes make his return to prominence in 2026? (Getty Images)

Aaron's Back: Although he missed the Rams' Week 1 game in Australia — a 27-7 loss to the 49ers — Aaron Donald has come out of retirement to join his former team. Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, and his presence will be sorely needed after it was announced that two-time DPOY winner Myles Garrett will miss several weeks with a knee injury.