National Football League
2026 NFL Comeback Player of Year Odds: Patrick Mahomes Early Favorite
National Football League

2026 NFL Comeback Player of Year Odds: Patrick Mahomes Early Favorite

Published Jul. 29, 2026 11:16 a.m. ET

In 2024, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey suffered from tendinitis in his Achilles and missed eight games due to that injury. He missed even more time battling a right knee issue and ultimately, sat out most of the year.

But in 2025, he came back with a vengeance.  

Last season, CMC amassed a total of 2,126 yards — including 1,202 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. As a result, the dual-threat running back earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Now, bettors are asking which player will take home the award at the end of the 2026 season.

Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 29.

 

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2026 Comeback Player of the Year 

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Jayden Daniels (Commanders): +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Kyler Murray (Vikings): +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Micah Parsons (Packers): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Malik Nabers (Giants): +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
George Kittle (49ers): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Daniel Jones (Colts): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Travis Hunter (Jaguars): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Nick Bosa (49ers): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Fred Warner (49ers): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Cam Skattebo (Giants): +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

 

Here's what to know about this oddsboard: 

The Favorite: Last season, Week 15 proved to be an ill-fated one for Kansas City. It was in that game, against the Los Angeles Chargers, that Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL. He underwent surgery the next day. Now, seven months later, he has been cleared to participate in the Chiefs training camp. Before being sidelined for the season, Mahomes had thrown for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Will Patrick Mahomes make his return to prominence in 2026? (Getty Images)

Looming Absence: Micah Parsons — the first non-QB on this oddsboard — could end up winning Comeback Player of the Year. However, as of July 28, the timetable for his return is still uncertain. The Athletic's Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman told ESPN's Pat McAfee that Parsons could miss the first month and a half of the 2026 NFL season as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15 last year against the Broncos.

A Giant Comeback: Cam Skattebo's rookie season took a turn for the worst when he suffered an open tibia fracture and a right ankle dislocation in 2025. He immediately underwent successful surgery but missed the rest of the year. In eight games last season, he had 617 total yards, including 410 rushing. New York selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

An injury cut Cam Skattebo's rookie season short (Getty Images)

 
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