2026 NFL Odds: Books Expect Jaguars Expected To Regress
It's unclear as to why, but Jacksonville is expected to underwhelm in 2026.
The Jaguars were borderline dominant last regular season, winning their last eight games to total 13 victories on the season.
However, they lost at home to the Bills in the wild-card round, and all that success was for naught.
What will 2026 look like? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 5.
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JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS ODDS
Regular-season wins
Over 8.5: -140
Under 8.5: +116
WHAT TO KNOW: As mentioned, the Jags won 13 games last season, the second-most in the NFL behind the Broncos, Seahawks and Patriots, who all had 14. But entering this season, their win total is all the way down to 8.5. Could it have to do with the schedule? On paper, they have the 11th-hardest schedule in 2026. They are at Denver in Week 2, host New England in Week 3, at Cincinnati in Week 4 and face Philly (London) in Week 5. Jacksonville is also at Baltimore in Week 9 and at Chicago in Week 13. Also consider this: Six of Jacksonville's 13 wins last year came by seven points or fewer. In addition, last year was just the second time Jacksonville won double-digit games in the last 18 years.
AFC South wins
Over 3.5: +140
Under 3.5: -175
WHAT TO KNOW: Jacksonville won the division last season by a single game over Houston, but the two teams had the same record in-division (5-1). It was the third time the Jags won the division in the last 26 years. It split with Houston last season, with both teams beating the other by seven points.
More wins than
Cowboys: +120
Bears: +135
Texans: +150
Chargers: +165
Packers: +165
49ers: +175
Eagles: +180
Bengals: +180
Chiefs: +200
Lions: +220
Bills: +240
Ravens: +280
Rams: +380
WHAT TO KNOW: As mentioned, only three teams had more wins than the Jags. One of those teams won the Super Bowl, one of those teams lost in the Super Bowl and the other lost in the AFC title game. However, entering this year (excluding those three teams), each of the teams on the list above is favored to win more games than Jacksonville, despite the Jags winning more games than all of them last season. The Cowboys had just seven wins last season, and the Bengals and Chiefs each only had six.
Trevor Lawrence regular-season passing yards
Over 3,774.5: -105
Under 3,774.5: -115
Trevor Lawrence regular-season passing TDs
Over 25.5: -110
Under 25.5: -110
WHAT TO KNOW: Surprisingly, Lawrence has only made the Pro Bowl once in his five-year career, and did not make it last season, despite the Jags having a stellar season. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 picks last year. He's surpassed 3,774 passing yards three times in his career. He threw for 3,641 yards as a rookie, and he threw for 2,045 in 10 games in 2024. He's only reached 25 passing TDs twice in his career.
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