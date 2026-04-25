National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Undrafted Free Agents: Where the Top Names are Going
Published Apr. 25, 2026 8:54 p.m. ET
The 2026 NFL Draft is over, and 257 players — from first overall pick Fernando Mendoza to "Mr. Irrelevant" Red Murdock — had their names called this weekend. Many other notable prospects did not, though, and will have to find their first professional home through free agency.
Shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft ended on Saturday, undrafted prospects began to find NFL homes. While undrafted free agents are typically less heralded, many have been able to have a successful career. There have also been undrafted free agents who've made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, like Kurt Warner and Antonio Gates.
So, here's a look at where some of the notable undrafted free agents from the 2026 draft are going.
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
share
recommended
-
Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2026 NFL Draft: 10 Teams That Can Become Instant Contenders
NFL Draft: The Best Player Taken at All 32 1st-Round Picks Since 2000
-
Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Best Bet, Prediction for NFL Draft Round 1
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Fernando Mendoza Clear Favorite; Simpson Moves
-
2026 NFL Draft Betting Report: Lack of Information Creates Chaos for Books
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Land Ty Simpson?
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Which Franchise Will Draft Jeremiyah Love?
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2026 NFL Draft: 10 Teams That Can Become Instant Contenders
NFL Draft: The Best Player Taken at All 32 1st-Round Picks Since 2000
-
Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Best Bet, Prediction for NFL Draft Round 1
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Fernando Mendoza Clear Favorite; Simpson Moves
-
2026 NFL Draft Betting Report: Lack of Information Creates Chaos for Books
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Land Ty Simpson?
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Which Franchise Will Draft Jeremiyah Love?
Item 1 of 3