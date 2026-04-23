2026 NFL Draft Trades Tracker, Grades: Bills Trade with Patriots

A total of 257 picks will be made in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there will also be several trades made throughout the three days as well.

As some expect the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to potentially set the record for the most trades made in a first round ever, let's keep track of all the deals made throughout the opening rounds. We'll also have grades on each trade from our Eric D. Williams.

Browns trade No. 6 to Chiefs

Chiefs get: No. 6 overall pick

Browns get: No. 9 overall pick, No. 74 overall pick, No. 148 overall pick

The Chiefs moved up three spots in the NFL Draft, giving up a third round pick and a fifth round pick.

The Chiefs selected LSU CB Mansoor Delane. Delane was one of the top cornerbacks available.

The Browns selected Utah OL Spencer Fano.

Williams: Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said he expected a lot of trades in this year’s draft. And with 10 picks in this year’s draft, including two in the first round and a rare pick in the Top-10, it’s not surprising that the Chiefs moved up to fill an obvious need in LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Kansas City needed replacements in the secondary after trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams, along with losing cornerback Jaylen Watson to Los Angeles in free agency and safety Byran Cook to the Bengals in free agency. The top-rated cornerback in this year’s draft, Mansoor gives defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo a developmental piece to help fill the talent void in the back end defensively. And the Chiefs didn’t have to give up much to make the trade work.

Cleveland had nine picks heading into this year’s draft, including one of six teams that had two picks in the first round. The Browns need offensive line and receiver help. And with several talented options at both of those position groups, the Browns wisely traded down, picking up two selections in the process to give them 11 picks in this year’s draft. Cleveland used that pick from Kansas City at No. 9 to select Spencer Fano, the first offensive lineman taken in this year’s draft as the Browns continue to focus on upgrading the trenches.

Chiefs grade: B+

Browns grade: A-

Dolphins trade No. 11 to Cowboys

Cowboys get: No. 11 overall

Dolphins get: No. 12 overall, No. 177 overall, No. 180 overall

The Cowboys selected S Caleb Downs. Downs was regarded as one of the best defensive players available.

The Dolphins selected OT Kadyn Proctor.

Williams: In need of help defensively at all three levels of the defense, Dallas added a versatile player for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to select one of the safest players in the draft in Ohio State product Caleb Downs. Parker had two playmaking defensive back with the Eagles in Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell. Parker now has cerebral, tone-setting defensive back that he can move all over the formation in Down, who immediately upgrades the Cowboys’ defense. And Dallas didn’t give up much to make sure the Cowboys got one of the best defensive players in the draft.

Miami picked up two, fifth-round picks from the Cowboys to move down just a spot, further helping the team’s rebuilding effort under new GM John-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley by adding more picks, giving the Dolphins more bites at the apple as they remake the roster. Miami used that pick to beef up the offensive line for quarterback Malik Willis, taking Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Cowboys grade: A

Dolphins grade: A-

Cowboys trade No. 20 to Eagles

Eagles get: No. 20 overall

Cowboys get: No. 23 overall, No. 114 overall, No. 137 overall

The Eagles selected WR Makai Lemon. Lemon was the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cowboys selected DE Malachi Lawrence.

Williams: Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman lived up to his reputation for making moves, giving up a handful of selections to move up three spots to select USC receiver Makai Lemon at No. 20. With the expectation that Philadelphia will move on from No 1 receiver A.J. Brown, the Eagles made another move to beef up the receiver room once he’s gone with the versatile Lemon, who can play slot and on the perimeter. The Eagles also traded for Dontayvion Wicks, along with signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency. While Lemon’s a good pick, the Eagles gave up a significant haul to move up three spots to get him, with other talented receivers still available.

Even though they moved down three selections, Dallas still managed to secure another playmaker that can help their defense in Central Florida edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the league last year, giving up a league-worst 30.1 points per game. At 6-4 and 253 pounds with good speed, Lawrence should add juice to the Cowboys’ pass rush. Paired with safety Caleb Downs, the Cowboys added two difference makers on defense in the first round, along with adding picks to continue to upgrade the roster.

Eagles grade: B-

Cowboys grade: A

Bills trade No. 26 to Texans

Texans get: No. 26 overall

Bills get: No. 28 overall, No. 69 overall, No. 169 overall

49ers trade No. 27 to Dolphins

Dolphins get: No. 27 overall

49ers get: No. 30 overall, No. 90 overall

Bills trade No. 28 to Patriots

Patriots get: No. 28 overall

Bills get: No. 31 overall, No. 125 overall