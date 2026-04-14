2026 NFL Draft: Where Will the Top Defensive Prospects Land?

Most of the blue-chip prospects in this year’s draft class are defensive players. So, where will they land?

Here’s my projection for 10 of the top defenders, all of whom could hear their names called on Day 1 of the draft next Thursday:

EDGE/LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State): New York Jets

2025 stats (14 games): 6.5 sacks, 69 tackles (10.0 for loss), 2 pass breakups

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 241 pounds

Reese, a hybrid edge rusher/linebacker, helps the Jets in the pass-rush department — New York traded edge Jermaine Johnson II in March and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams last November — but the former Ohio State star could step in at inside linebacker as needed, too. The Jets' projected starters there are 37-year-old Demario Davis and former fifth-rounder Kiko Mauigoa.

Projected draft slot: No. 2 overall

Ohio State All-American Arvell Reese offers the versatility of being an edge rusher or inside linebacker in the NFL. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech): Arizona Cardinals

2025 stats (14 games): 14.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, 3 PBUs, 3 forced fumbles

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 251 pounds

The best pure edge rusher in this year’s draft class, Bailey could form a lethal outside linebacker tandem with veteran Josh Sweat (12.0 sacks last season). Sweat is the only returning Cardinal who had more than two sacks last season.

Projected draft slot: No. 3 overall

David Bailey closes in on Oregon QB Dante Moore during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal in January. In the game, Bailey had nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and two passes defensed. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State): New York Giants

2025 stats (14 games): 82 tackles (6.5 for loss), 1 INT, 1 sack, 1 FF

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 244 pounds

The Giants had the second-worst run defense in the NFL last season (145.3 rushing yards allowed/game), so Styles would slot in alongside free-agent acquisition Tremaine Edmunds to man the present and future of New York’s linebacker spot. A converted safety, Styles is a plus player in coverage, too.

Projected draft slot: No. 5 overall

S Caleb Downs (Ohio State): Washington Commanders

2025 stats (14 games): 68 tackles (5.0 for loss), 2 INTs, 2 FFs, 1 sack

Measurables: 6 feet, 206 pounds

Downs, arguably the best overall player in the draft, would instantly be a weapon and a Swiss army knife in Dan Quinn’s secondary. The Commanders signed veteran safety Nick Cross in free agency, but he doesn’t have a guaranteed salary in 2027.

Projected draft slot: No. 7 overall

Ryan Day on coaching Ohio State, Caleb Downs

CB Mansoor Delane (LSU): Kansas City Chiefs

2025 stats (11 games): 45 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 PBUs

Measurables: 6 feet, 187 pounds

The best cornerback in the 2026 class, Delane could be Kansas City’s CB1 immediately. This offseason, the Chiefs traded All-Pro Trent McDuffie and lost fellow starter Jaylen Watson in free agency, both to the Rams.

Projected draft slot: No. 9 overall

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami): Cincinnati Bengals

2025 stats (16 games): 9.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 1 FF

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 263 pounds

Bain could become the long-term No. 1 edge rusher the Bengals need post-Trey Hendrickson. Cincinnati signed Boye Mafe as a big-ticket free agent, but he had just two sacks in 17 games last season for the Seahawks. Former first-round picks Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart combined for just 6.5 sacks in 2025.

The recent revelation that Bain was involved in a 2024 car accident in which a person later died could impact his draft slot, but he's a top-five talent.

Projected draft slot: No. 10 overall

DL Akheem Mesidor (Miami): Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 stats (15 games): 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, 4 FFs

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 259 pounds

The Bucs signed veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency but still need a young edge rusher in the fold. Mesidor would not only bring production (12.5 sacks for Miami last season) but also the versatility to play multiple spots. Plus, with six years of college experience, he's more experienced than the typical rookie.

Projected draft slot: No. 15 overall

Akheem Mesidor (3) had two sacks in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Indiana. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

S Dillon Thieneman (Oregon): Minnesota Vikings

2025 stats (15 games): 96 tackles, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs

Measurables: 6 feet, 201 pounds

Thieneman, one of the top safeties in this year’s draft class, feels like the perfect replacement on paper for Vikings legend Harrison Smith, who’s contemplating retirement. With eight interceptions in college and safety/nickel versatility, Thieneman could make an impact on Day 1 in Brian Flores’ defense.

Projected draft slot: No. 18 overall

CB Jermod McCoy (Tennessee): Dallas Cowboys

2025 stats: n/a (injured)

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 188 pounds

The Cowboys need reinforcements at cornerback, with veteran DaRon Bland coming off season-ending foot surgery in December. McCoy missed his final season at Tennessee due to a torn ACL, so Dallas may have to be patient with him. But he’s a CB1 talent, having registered six interceptions and 16 pass breakups across 2023 (at Oregon State) and ‘24.

Projected draft slot: No. 20 overall

[2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 150 Overall Prospects]

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo): Chicago Bears

2025 stats (13 games): 77 tackles (5.5 for loss), 2 INTs (1 pick-6), 5 PBUs, 3 FFs

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 201 pounds

After letting Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker walk in free agency, the Bears can’t be content at safety even after signing ex-Seahawk Coby Bryant. McNeil-Warren will bring playmaking potential to Chicago’s back end, as he recorded five interceptions and nine forced fumbles in his college career.

Projected draft slot: No. 25 overall