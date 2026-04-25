2026 NFL Draft: Meet This Year's 'Mr. Irrelevant,' Buffalo LB Red Murdock

Red Murdock is the 2026 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant." The Denver Broncos selected the Buffalo linebacker with the 257th and final pick to officially close out this year's draft.

The two-time first-team All-MAC player became the Broncos' seventh pick to complete their draft class, but he's actually a relatively accomplished player for someone who is "Mr. Irrelevant." He holds the NCAA record for career forced fumbles with 17.

Murdock had 142 total tackles, five sacks and six forced fumbles at Buffalo last season. In 2024, he recorded a career-high 156 total tackles and seven forced fumbles, which were the most ever by an individual in a single season.

The NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," a nickname tied to the final pick of the draft, has been around for 50 years. The title celebrates the player as an underdog and even comes with its own tradition: "Irrelevant Week," a week‑long celebration honoring the newest "Mr. Irrelevant" and the history behind the title.

The underdog story reached new heights when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant," guided San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie. A year later, Purdy led the Niners to an NFC West title and a Super Bowl appearance. Purdy is the only "Mr. Irrelevant" quarterback in the modern draft era to start and win a playoff game.

The Broncos, who are the defending AFC West champs, made a variety of selections with their seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after trading out of the first two rounds. Denver selected Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, Washington running back Jonah Coleman, Boise State offensive tackle Kage Casey, NC State tight end Justin Joly, Illinois safety Miles Scott, Utah tight end Dallen Bentley and Murdock.

Denver’s offseason movement consisted primarily of retaining key players and adding talent through the draft. On offense, the Broncos traded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, giving up their first-round pick in this year's draft to get him, while re-signing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Jaleel McLaughlin.

The second-best defense in the NFL last season, the Broncos adding a player like Murdock should bolster their linebacker room. Denver made key re-signings with linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos allowed just 278.2 yards per game last year, which sits right behind the Houston Texans' 277.2 yards allowed.

The nickname "Mr. Irrelevant" was officially introduced in the 1976 NFL Draft, when wide receiver Kelvin Kirk was selected as No. 487 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Next to Purdy, other notable "Mr. Irrelevants" include kicker Ryan Succop — who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after being drafted by the Chiefs in 2009 — and linebacker Tae Crowder in 2020, who recorded 232 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions across three seasons with the New York Giants before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are the last 10 "Mr. Irrelevants," going back to 2016.

Last 10 Mr. Irrelevant:

2026: Red Murdock, LB, Denver Broncos

2025: Kobee Minor, CB, New England Patriots

2024: Jaylen Key, S, New York Jets

2023: Desjuan Johnson, DE, Los Angeles Rams

2022: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

2021: Grant Stuard, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020: Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants

2019: Caleb Wilson, TE, Arizona Cardinals

2018: Trey Quinn, WR, Washington Commanders

2017: Chad Kelly, QB, Denver Broncos

2016: Kalan Reed, CB, Tennessee Titans