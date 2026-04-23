2026 NFL Draft: Meet Jordyn Tyson, Who Saints Selected with 8th Overall Pick

Jordyn Tyson finally found his footing with the Sun Devils after transferring from Colorado, but injury concerns have followed him throughout the draft process. He’s battled multiple injuries during his college career, yet the New Orleans Saints appear comfortable with his medicals after selecting him with the No. 8 overall pick.

Tyson was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and an AP Third-Team All-American, then built on that by earning spots on preseason watch lists for the Biletnikoff, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award. His size and playmaking ability should allow him to make an immediate impact with the Saints as a dynamic outside threat.

Here’s what else to know about Tyson.

Stats:

Tyson had 61 receptions for 711 yards (11.7 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns in 2025.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Jordyn Tyson:

FOX Sports draft analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Tyson as the top wide receiver in his top 10 rankings. He also praised Tyson and made a bold NFL comparison, likening him to one of the league’s top wide receivers.

"A polished route-runner with exceptional playmaking skills, Tyson reminds me of Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba ," Brooks wrote. "The 6-foot-2, 203-pound ASU star is a talented technician with experience playing out wide and in the slot. Although Tyson's extensive injury history leads to durability concerns — torn ACL in 2022, broken collarbone in 2024, hamstring issues in 2025 — the tape is so impressive that he deserves the top spot on this list despite his boom-or-bust medical status. If Tyson is healthy, he will quickly emerge as a blue-chip player who warrants All-Pro and Pro Bowl consideration early in his career."

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Tyson as the No. 18 overall player in his top 150 rankings. He also made sure to highlight how Tyson has the best tape, but teams should still beware of his medicals.

"Simply put, Tyson has the best tape of this year’s receiver crop," Rang wrote. "It isn’t often that receivers of his size, twitch and tracking skills come around. Tyson is a case of "buyer beware," however, as he has missed multiple games because of injuries in each of the past three seasons."

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Tyson as the No. 23 overall player in his top 50 rankings. Even with medical concerns, he believes that Tyson is an elite-level prospect when he’s on the field.

"I thought this guy was outstanding on the outside. He’s a great wide receiver," Klatt wrote. "He’s a highlight reel when he’s on the field. On contested catch situations, he’s excellent there. The knock is going to be his injury history. I’m hearing some of those murmurs about whether he’ll be on the field. He didn’t run at the combine because he’s still working his way back from a hamstring injury. He blew out his knee when he was at Colorado . But Tyson, when healthy, is an elite-level prospect."

Team Fit:

Tyson should slot right in next to Chris Olave as the Saints' No. 2 wide receiver for the 2026 season. He's also the latest addition the Saints have made to revamp the talent around quarterback Tyler Shough, with the team signing running back Travis Etienne earlier this offseason.

Draft Grade:

Rang gave the Saints' selection of Tyson a B.



