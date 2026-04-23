2026 NFL Draft: Meet Carnell Tate, the WR the Titans Selected at No. 4

Carnell Tate might not have the statistical résumé that many would expect as a high draft selection, but his tape speaks for itself. He is heading to the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 after putting together two strong seasons in Columbus.

He played a key role in the Buckeyes’ 2024 national championship run and earned First-Team All-Big Ten and First-Team Academic All-American honors this past season. Along with those accolades, Tate was named the Vertical Threat of the Year award winner after leading the country with six receiving touchdowns on passes of 30 or more air yards. That type of downfield explosiveness is an element the (BLANK) could certainly use.

Here’s what else to know about Tate.

Stats

Tate had 51 receptions for 875 yards (17.2 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Tate

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Tate as the No. 2 wide receiver in his top 10 ranking. He also made a strong comparison, likening the Ohio State star to a future NFL Hall of Famer.

"The acrobatic pass-catcher blossomed into a hybrid WR1/WR2 candidate during his tenure with the Buckeyes," Brooks wrote. "As the complementary playmaker opposite a future first-round pick, Tate punished opponents who attempted to double-team Jeremiah Smith. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Tate averaged 17.2 yards per catch and scored nine touchdowns in 2025, exhibiting big-play potential as a vertical threat and chain-mover capabilities as an underneath receiver in the mold of Davante Adams."

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Tate as his No. 7 overall in his top 50 player ranking. He also believes the trend of Ohio State wide receiver success in the league will continue with Tate.

"Outstanding downfield threat," Klatt wrote. "You talk about contested catch situations; this guy is terrific. He got overshadowed because of the absolute beast on the other side of the field in Jeremiah Smith . But Tate is outstanding and he’s a technician, which is what you would expect from Ohio State.

He’s a smooth route runner, 6-2 and 195 pounds. He’s got good speed and quickness. Because he comes out of that tree, you know he will produce. Every single one of these Ohio State receivers goes into the league and they’re ready-made to produce right away. Tate is one of them.

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Tate as his No. 11 overall in his top 150 player rankings. He made sure to highlight Tate’s overall game and how he can win in a multitude of different ways against defenders.

"Receiver is one of the better positional groups of this year’s draft class, and Tate tops it because of his ability to win in multiple ways," Rang wrote. "The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has excellent body control, hand-eye coordination and grit to pull in contested passes, and he’s surprisingly slippery as a route-runner with excellent tracking skills."

Team Fit

Tate joins a relatively young offense in Tennessee as the Titans hope to pair him with quarterback Cam Ward for years to come. While the Titans have veterans at wide receiver like Calvin Ridley and Wan'dale Robinson, Tate stands a chance to become Ward's No. 1 wide receiver immediately as Brian Daboll takes over as offensive coordinator.

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Titans' selection of Tate a grade of B+.