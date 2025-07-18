National Football League 2025 Seattle Seahawks Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s progress after finishing 10–7 in 2024, placing second in the NFC West yet missing the playoffs. As Seattle aims to return to postseason contention in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Seahawks’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

How will the Seahawks do this season?

Eric D. Williams predicts that the Seahawks will finish the year at 9-8. Here's Williams:

"In Mike Macdonald's first season as head coach, Seattle recovered from a slow start to win six of its last eight games, ending the 2024 season at 10-7. The Seahawks then made significant changes in the offseason, including a new quarterback in Sam Darnold , a new playmaker at receiver in Cooper Kupp and a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak. The offense will lean on the running game, a point of emphasis for Macdonald. Those changes should lead to a more efficient offense eventually for the Seahawks, but they could experience some growing pains in the short term while players get acclimated to Kubiak’s new scheme. Specifically, that could mean hiccups in the competitive NFC West, which features two of the best coaches in the league in San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and the Rams’ Sean McVay."

