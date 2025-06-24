National Football League
49ers training camp
National Football League

2025 San Francisco 49ers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:58 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers training camp below:

San Francisco 49ers Training Camp

  • Site: SAP Performance Facility
  • Location: Santa Clara, California
  • Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Albert Breer on Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel’s future & the 49ers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Albert Breer on Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel’s future & the 49ers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Wednesday, July 23: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, July 24 (49ers Season Ticket Members Only): 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Friday, July 25: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Sunday, July 27: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Monday, July 28: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Tuesday, July 29: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Monday, August 4: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Tuesday, August 5: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, August 7 (Joint Practice with Denver Broncos): 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Monday, August 11: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT
  • Tuesday, August 12: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

San Francisco 49ers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the San Francisco 49ers:

San Francisco 49ers Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the 49ers:

Refresh 

"Many of the Niners’ key contributors of the past several years are gone, including Deebo Samuel (trade), Talanoa Hufanga (free agency) and Dre Greenlaw (free agency). But San Francisco still has several of its core players (Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, George Kittle), mixed with youth. After missing the playoffs last season, will this prove to be the reset that the 49ers needed?"

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes