National Football League 2025 San Francisco 49ers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers training camp below:

San Francisco 49ers Training Camp

Site: SAP Performance Facility

Location: Santa Clara, California

Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Albert Breer on Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel’s future & the 49ers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Training Camp Open Practices

Wednesday, July 23: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Thursday, July 24 (49ers Season Ticket Members Only): 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Friday, July 25: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Sunday, July 27: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Monday, July 28: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Tuesday, July 29: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Monday, August 4: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 5: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 7 (Joint Practice with Denver Broncos): 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Monday, August 11: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 12: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT

San Francisco 49ers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the San Francisco 49ers:

San Francisco 49ers Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the 49ers:

Refresh

"Many of the Niners’ key contributors of the past several years are gone, including Deebo Samuel (trade), Talanoa Hufanga (free agency) and Dre Greenlaw (free agency). But San Francisco still has several of its core players (Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, George Kittle), mixed with youth. After missing the playoffs last season, will this prove to be the reset that the 49ers needed?"

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more