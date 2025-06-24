National Football League 2025 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles training camp below:

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

Site: NovaCare Complex

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

Sunday, August 10: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Philadelphia Eagles Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Eagles:

Reloaded

"The Eagles may have lost key players on their defensive line, like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, but they’ve added Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari on low-risk, high-reward contracts as replacements. Former first-round pick Kenyon Green also enters the picture for guard depth after Mekhi Becton’s departure in free agency. With the core of last year’s Super Bowl-winning team returning and the expected growth of young players, Philadelphia should be a threat to repeat."

