2025 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles training camp below:
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
- Site: NovaCare Complex
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Sunday, August 10: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Eagles vs. Bengals – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 16: Eagles vs. Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Eagles at Jets – 7:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Philadelphia Eagles:
- Round 1: Jihaad Campbell (LB, Alabama)
- Round 2: Andrew Mukuba (S, Texas)
- Round 4: Ty Robinson (DT, Nebraska)
- Round 5: Mac McWilliams (CB, UCF)
- Round 5: Smael Mondon (LB, Georgia)
- Round 5: Drew Kendall (C, Boston College)
- Round 6: Kyle McCord (QB, Syracuse)
- Round 6: Myles Hinton (T, Michigan)
- Round 6: Cameron Williams (T, Texas)
- Round 6: Antwaun Powell-Ryland (DE, Virginia Tech)
Philadelphia Eagles Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Eagles:
Reloaded
"The Eagles may have lost key players on their defensive line, like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, but they’ve added Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari on low-risk, high-reward contracts as replacements. Former first-round pick Kenyon Green also enters the picture for guard depth after Mekhi Becton’s departure in free agency. With the core of last year’s Super Bowl-winning team returning and the expected growth of young players, Philadelphia should be a threat to repeat."
