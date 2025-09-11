National Football League
2025 NFL Week 2 Odds: Notable Eagles vs. Chiefs Prop Bets
2025 NFL Week 2 Odds: Notable Eagles vs. Chiefs Prop Bets

Published Sep. 12, 2025

It’s only Week 2, but we might already be approaching the game of the year.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles head to Arrowhead for a Super Bowl LIX rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, who’s set to shine in Sunday’s showdown?

Let’s break down a few of the top prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 12.

EAGLES SPECIALS

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Saquon Barkley longest rush Over 20.5 yards: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Jalen Hurts 50+ rushing yards: +129 (bet $10 to win $22.90 total)

A.J. Brown 70+ receiving yards: +103 (bet $10 to win $20.30 total)

What to know: Barkley scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 1, though his longest run was just 16 yards. Hurts picked up 62 rushing yards and two scores on the ground against Dallas, while Brown opened quietly with just one catch for eight yards. However, he did hit 70+ receiving yards in eight of 13 games last season.

Tom Brady on lack of QB development, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy's confidence

Tom Brady on lack of QB development, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy's confidence

CHIEFS SPECIALS

Patrick Mahomes 250+ passing yards: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Patrick Mahomes 2+ passing touchdowns: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Isiah Pacheco Under 8.5 rush attempts: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

What to know: Mahomes threw for 258 yards and one touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers, while also adding a rushing score. Pacheco had just five carries for 25 yards — one fewer carry than Mahomes himself. Kelce opened the season with a touchdown after posting only three in 2024.

GAME SPECIALS

A.J. Brown first catch Over 9.5 yards: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Jalen Hurts to have 45+ rushing yards in the first half + rushing TD in the first half: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Chiefs Under 23.5 total points: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33)

Eagles Over 23.5 total points: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47)

Punt as first Chiefs drive result: +131 (bet $10 to win $23.10 total)

Touchdown as first Chiefs drive result: +232 (bet $10 to win $32.20 total)

Touchdown as first Eagles drive result: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Punt as first Eagles drive result: +151 (bet $10 to win $25.10 total)

What to know: Hurts scored Philly’s first touchdown of 2025 with a four-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 62 rushing yards overall. The Eagles topped 23 points in 11 games last season and put up 24 in Week 1. The Chiefs, meanwhile, scored 21 in their opener and were held under 23 points eight times in 2024.

