2025 NFL Week 10 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers

November is upon us.

The trade deadline has come and gone, and now comes the stretch run in the National Football League.

That's where I come in.

Each week, I will deliver my favorite bet from each and every game on the NFL schedule.

Welcome to the Week 10 edition of Will's Wagers.

RAIDERS @ BRONCOS

Brock Bowers Over 68.5 receiving yards

It appears to be another lost year for the Raiders, but one bright spot is second-year tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers, after missing time with an injury, returned last week and caught 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. The Broncos will do their best to limit Bowers, but 70+ yards seems very doable for the emerging star.

FALCONS vs. COLTS (Berlin, Germany)

Falcons +6.5

The Falcons are 3-5 and desperate for a win to keep their season from falling by the wayside. Despite their record, this is still a talented team, and one that will give its best effort on Sunday to secure a win it needs. I expect a close one.

BILLS @ DOLPHINS

Bills team total Over 29.5

Josh Allen has dominated the Miami Dolphins in his career. The Bills have won seven in a row against the Dolphins, scoring 30+ in six of those seven games. Look for more Bills’ fireworks on Sunday.

PATRIOTS @ BUCCANEERS

Patriots +2.5

The "Tom Brady Bowl" features an interesting test for two teams that are headed for the playoffs. The Baker Mayfield MVP hype has cooled off, and I’ll take the points between two pretty dead even teams.

RAVENS @ VIKINGS

J.J. McCarthy Under 208.5 passing yards

The young Vikings’ quarterback showed promise last week in an upset win against the Lions, but still hasn’t cracked 160 passing yards in his three career starts. The Vikings will try to win this one with their running game and defense, so expect another modest stat line from McCarthy.

GIANTS @ BEARS

Bears to get first 1st down

The Bears elected to receive when they won the coin toss a few weeks ago against the Saints. Last week, the Bears won the toss but deferred, then proceeded to give up a touchdown on the opening kickoff. The Giants have deferred every time they’ve won the toss this year. Better than a 50-50 chance the Bears start on offense in this one.

SAINTS @ PANTHERS

Saints Team Total Under 17

We cashed this last week as the Saints were held to 10 points against the Rams. I can’t see much scoring this week either, as now the Saints have dealt one of their best weapons, Rashid Shaheed, to the Seahawks. I will continue to fade the Saints offense until it gives me a reason not to.

BROWNS @ JETS

Justin Field Under 179.5 passing yards

Who’s excited for Browns-Jets in the rain on Sunday? The Browns have an outstanding defense, and with possible rain showers in the forecast, as well as the possibility that Fields gets benched mid-game again, all signs point to an Under for the Jets quarterback.

JAGUARS @ TEXANS

Jaguars -125 ML

The Texans have won a playoff game in two straight years, but after a C.J. Stroud injury last week led to another tough loss, the season is now in serious jeopardy. At 3-5, backup Davis Mills will start in place of Stroud for what is a must-win game. I think the Jags will have more offense here, and will squeak out a win that will all but finish the Texans.

CARDINALS @ SEAHAWKS

Cardinals +6.5

You might be able to hold out and get a 7 if you wait. But, regardless this a good spot to sell high on the Seahawks after they obliterated the Commanders last Sunday night. The Cardinals’ five losses have come by a combined 13 points, and they actually have a positive point differential this season. They haven’t lost by more than four points in any game this season, and rookie pass rusher Walter Nolen looked like the real deal in his debut Monday night vs. the Cowboys. I’ll take the points here with the feisty Cardinals.

LIONS @ COMMANDERS

Jameson Williams Over 44.5 receiving yards

It’s been an up and down year for Williams, but he’s coming off a three-game stretch where he saw six and seven targets, respectively, in two of those three games. He now faces the Commanders, who have allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL. Expect a big day for the former first-rounder.

RAMS @ 49ers

Christian McCaffrey Over 51.5 receiving yards

One of the bets in football this year has been McCaffrey Over his receiving prop. He has gone over this number in eight of nine games so far this season. At 51.5, this number is too low based on his production.

CHARGERS @ STEELERS

Justin Herbert Over 23.5 rushing yards

The Chargers have a beat-up offensive line, and as a result, Herbert has been under pressure and forced to run to escape. In his last three games, Herbert has tallied 31, 62, and 57 rushing yards. Look for Herbert to continue to call his own number.

EAGLES @ PACKERS

Packers first-quarter ML (-120)

A bit of a curveball last week as the Packers started on defense, with the Panthers surprisingly choosing to receive after winning the coin toss. With that in mind though, the Packers have often chosen to receive this year, while the Eagles defer when they win the toss. Packers are a good bet to start with the ball, and win the first quarter.

