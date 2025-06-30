National Football League 2025 NFL Protector of the Year Odds: Sewell Favored To Win Inaugural Award Updated Jun. 30, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A lineman is a quarterback's best friend.

And now, those best friends will have a chance to be rewarded.

The NFL is introducing a new award ahead of this upcoming season: Protector of the Year.

Let's check out the odds for the honor at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 30.

NFL Protector of the Year odds

Penei Sewell: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Lane Johnson: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Trent Williams: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Tristan Wirfs: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jordan Mailata: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Quenton Nelson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dion Dawkins: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Rashawn Slater: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Creed Humphrey: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Laremy Tunsil: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Joe Alt: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

The new award was announced in May, and it will be handed out alongside MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and other awards at the NFL Honors event at season's end.

While technically an offensive lineman could win OPOY or even MVP, it's of course, never happened. Either a quarterback, running back or wide receiver has won every OPOY award in NFL history, and either a quarterback or running back has won every MVP except on three occasions, when the award went to a kicker (1982 — Mark Moseley), defensive tackle (1971 — Alan Page) and linebacker (1986 — Lawrence Taylor).

In short, offensive linemen have only been honored by being named to the Pro Bowl or All-Pro teams.

But that injustice is no more.

Atop the board is Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. Second is Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro selection and two-time Super Bowl champion.

