2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 2 Games, TV Channels, How to Watch
The NFL preseason offers fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season. It's a chance for teams to fine-tune their game plans and get ready for the season ahead. Here's all you need to know about Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule, including dates, times, and TV channels (all times Eastern).
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule and Scores
Week 2 Schedule
Friday, Aug 15
Saturday, Aug 16
- Browns at Eagles – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Patriots at Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Panthers at Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET
- 49ers at Raiders – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Ravens at Cowboys – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Buccaneers at Steelers – 7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jets at Giants – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Chargers at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Cardinals at Broncos – 9:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday, Aug 17
Monday, Aug 18
Week 3 Schedule
Thursday, Aug 21
Friday, Aug 22
- Eagles at Jets – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Vikings at Titans – 8 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Falcons at Cowboys – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Bears at Chiefs – 8:20 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug 23
- Ravens at Commanders – 12 p.m. ET
- Colts at Bengals – 1 p.m. ET
- Rams at Browns – 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Texans at Lions – 1 p.m. ET
- Broncos at Saints – 1 p.m. ET
- Seahawks at Packers – 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Jaguars at Dolphins – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Bills at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Chargers at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET
- Raiders at Cardinals – 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
Week 1 Scores
- Ravens 24, Colts 16
- Eagles 34, Bengals 27
- Raiders 23, Seahawks 23
- Browns 30, Panthers 10
- Lions 17, Falcons 10
- Patriots 48, Commanders 18
- Giants 34, Bills 25
- Vikings 20, Texans 10
- Steelers 31, Jaguars 25
- Rams 31, Cowboys 21
- Buccaneers 29, Titans 7
- Jets 30, Packers 10
- Cardinals 20, Chiefs 17
- Broncos 30, 49ers 9
- Dolphins 24, Bears 24
- Chargers 27, Saints 13
When does the 2025 NFL Preseason start?
The 2025 NFL Preseason begins with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31st at 8 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Detroit Lions at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?
The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team's local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear on FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.
Many games will also be available on NFL Network.
How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?
FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.
All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.
How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.
How many games does each team play in the NFL Preseason?
In 2021, the number of preseason games for each NFL team went from four to three as the regular season schedule increased from 16 to 17 games.
What are the NFL Preseason standings?
Full standings by division are available on the FOXSports NFL preseason standings page.
