2025 NFL Odds: Will Josh Allen Add to Incredible Thursday Night Record?

On Thursday Night Football, Josh Allen has been absolutely clutch.

So bettors considering backing the Bills when they face Miami in Week 3 might feel confident sprinkling some cash on Buffalo knowing Allen's success in this spot.

According to BetMGM, the quarterback is 7-0 straight up (SU) and 5-2 against the spread (ATS) when he takes the field on Thursday nights.

Can Allen & Co. keep up the trend against the Dolphins?

Let's look at some of the odds for the Bills-Dolphins Week 3 showdown at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 18, along with expert insight.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

DOLPHINS @ BILLS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Bills -12.5 (Bills favored to win by 12.5 points or more, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -850 favorites to win; Dolphins +575 underdogs to win

Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Josh Allen Props

Anytime TD Scorer: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

2 + Passing TDs: -153 (bet $10 to win $16.54 total)

40+ Rushing Yards: +156 (bet $10 to win $25.60 total)

240+ Passing Yards: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

8+ Rushing Attempts: +151 (bet $10 to win $25.10 total)

Buffalo Team Props

Over 30.5 points: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under 30.5 points: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Team Total TDs Over 3.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Team Total TDs Under 3.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Buffalo wins with shutout: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

FOX Sports NFL writer Henry McKenna noted in his preseason predictions that the Bills would win this game straight up — which means Allen and the Bills could very well add to their incredible Thursday Night Football record in Week 3.

"The Dolphins might be the NFL's biggest disappointment this year," he wrote. "Their secondary is likely to be one of the worst in the NFL. Their offensive system seems to be flagging. Their quarterback can’t stay healthy. Their star receiver doesn’t seem to want to be there.

"So, yeah, I see the Bills winning comfortably here."

On the season, the Bills are 2-0 with wins over the Ravens and Jets. Miami is 0-2, with losses to the Colts and Patriots.

