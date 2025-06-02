National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Which QB will start Week 1 for the Colts? Published Jun. 3, 2025 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After adding Daniel Jones this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves with questions surrounding who will get the starting play-caller job.

Anthony Richardson is coming off his second year in the league after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and questions still exist about his starting potential.

Who will take the first snap for Indy in Week 1?

QB to take first snap for Colts in regular-season Week 1

Anthony Richardson: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Daniel Jones : +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Riley Leonard: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Richardson has played only 15 games during his two-year stint in the league due to injuries and, frankly, his play.

Last season, Richardson missed six games — four because of injuries and two after being benched.

In the 11 games he did play, Richardson completed 126 of 264 passes (47.7%, last in the league), threw for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while being sacked 14 times. On the ground, he compiled 499 rushing yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and added six touchdowns.

Richardson will face competition for the starting job, as the Colts signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract this offseason.

"It is an open competition," Steichen said after Wednesday's OTAs. "Those guys are competing. We're breaking down the reps; they're both getting one rep, they're both getting two reps. I think through OTAs, we got nine good practices, they'll both get about 170 reps a piece with those guys, with the ones and twos. We'll flip-flop them."

Jones has six years of quarterback experience, mostly with the Giants, but he was benched after Week 10 last season. He finished his 2024 campaign with the Vikings.

The Giants went 2-8 in the games Jones started in during 2024. Over those 10 games, he completed 216 of 341 passes (63.3%), totaling 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He was sacked 29 times, and he also had 265 rushing yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns.

At the bottom of the oddsboard is Riley Leonard, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The QB finished his college career at Notre Dame, where he completed 269 of 403 passes (66.7%) for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

