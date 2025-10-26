2025 NFL Odds Week 9: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games

NFL Week 9 kicks off Thursday night, as the Dolphins host the Ravens.

Here are the lines for every Week 9 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 26.

THURSDAY, OCT. 30

RAVENS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Ravens -7

Moneyline: Ravens -360, Dolphins +285

O/U: 50.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 2

VIKINGS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -8.5

Moneyline: Lions -470, Vikings +360

O/U: 47.5

BRONCOS @ TEXANS

Spread: Broncos -1.5

Moneyline: Broncos -118, Texans -102

O/U: 39.5

PANTHERS @ PACKERS

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

CHARGERS @ TITANS

Spread: Chargers -9.5

Moneyline: Chargers -500, Titans +380

O/U: 42.5

COLTS @ STEELERS

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

49ERS @ GIANTS

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -148, Giants +124

O/U: 46.5

FALCONS @ PATRIOTS

Spread: Patriots -4.5

Moneyline: Patriots -218, Falcons +180

O/U: 45.5

BEARS @ BENGALS

Spread: Bears -1.5

Moneyline: Bears -125, Bengals +105

O/U: 51.5

JAGUARS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Jaguars -3

Moneyline: Jaguars -175, +145

O/U: 44.5

SAINTS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -13.5

Moneyline: Rams -1000, Saints +650

O/U: 43.5

CHIEFS @ BILLS

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -125, Bills +105

O/U: 50.5

SEAHAWKS @ COMMANDERS

Spread: Seahawks -3

Moneyline: Seahawks -162, Commanders +136

O/U: 46.5

MONDAY, NOV. 3

CARDINALS @ COWBOYS

Spread: Cowboys -3

Moneyline: Cowboys -155, +130

O/U: 53.5