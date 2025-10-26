2025 NFL Odds Week 9: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games
NFL Week 9 kicks off Thursday night, as the Dolphins host the Ravens.
Here are the lines for every Week 9 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 26.
THURSDAY, OCT. 30
Spread: Ravens -7
Moneyline: Ravens -360, Dolphins +285
O/U: 50.5
SUNDAY, NOV. 2
Spread: Lions -8.5
Moneyline: Lions -470, Vikings +360
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Broncos -1.5
Moneyline: Broncos -118, Texans -102
O/U: 39.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: Chargers -9.5
Moneyline: Chargers -500, Titans +380
O/U: 42.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers -148, Giants +124
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Patriots -4.5
Moneyline: Patriots -218, Falcons +180
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Bears -1.5
Moneyline: Bears -125, Bengals +105
O/U: 51.5
Spread: Jaguars -3
Moneyline: Jaguars -175, +145
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Rams -13.5
Moneyline: Rams -1000, Saints +650
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Chiefs -1.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -125, Bills +105
O/U: 50.5
Spread: Seahawks -3
Moneyline: Seahawks -162, Commanders +136
O/U: 46.5
MONDAY, NOV. 3
Spread: Cowboys -3
Moneyline: Cowboys -155, +130
O/U: 53.5
