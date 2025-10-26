2025 NFL Odds Week 9: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games

National Football League
NFL Week 9 kicks off Thursday night, as the Dolphins host the Ravens.

Here are the lines for every Week 9 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 26.

 

THURSDAY, OCT. 30

RAVENS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Ravens -7
Moneyline: Ravens -360, Dolphins +285
O/U: 50.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 2

VIKINGS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -8.5
Moneyline: Lions -470, Vikings +360
O/U: 47.5

BRONCOS @ TEXANS

Spread: Broncos -1.5
Moneyline: Broncos -118, Texans -102
O/U: 39.5

PANTHERS @ PACKERS

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD

CHARGERS @ TITANS

Spread: Chargers -9.5
Moneyline: Chargers -500, Titans +380
O/U: 42.5

 

COLTS @ STEELERS 

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD

49ERS @ GIANTS

Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers -148, Giants +124
O/U: 46.5

FALCONS @ PATRIOTS

Spread: Patriots -4.5
Moneyline: Patriots -218, Falcons +180
O/U: 45.5

BEARS @ BENGALS

Spread: Bears -1.5
Moneyline: Bears -125, Bengals +105
O/U: 51.5

JAGUARS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Jaguars -3
Moneyline: Jaguars -175, +145
O/U: 44.5

 

SAINTS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -13.5
Moneyline: Rams -1000, Saints +650
O/U: 43.5

CHIEFS @ BILLS

Spread: Chiefs -1.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -125, Bills +105
O/U: 50.5

SEAHAWKS @ COMMANDERS

Spread: Seahawks -3
Moneyline: Seahawks -162, Commanders +136
O/U: 46.5

MONDAY, NOV. 3

CARDINALS @ COWBOYS

Spread: Cowboys -3
Moneyline: Cowboys -155, +130
O/U: 53.5

