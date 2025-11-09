2025 NFL Odds Week 11: Lines, Spreads for all 15 Games

NFL Week 11 kicks off Thursday night, as the Patriots host the Jets.

Here are the lines for every Week 11 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 10.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

THURSDAY, NOV. 13

JETS @ PATRIOTS

Spread: Patriots -11.5

Moneyline: Patriots -750, Jets +525

O/U: 44.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 16

COMMANDERS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -130, Commanders +110

O/U: 47.5

BENGALS @ STEELERS

Spread: Steelers -6

Moneyline: Steelers -250, Bengals +205

O/U: 49.5

TEXANS @ TITANS

Spread: Texans -7.5

Moneyline: Texans -355, Titans +280

O/U: 38.5

BEARS @ VIKINGS

Spread: Vikings -3

Moneyline: Vikings -162, Bears +136

O/U: 46.5

PACKERS @ GIANTS

Spread: Packers -8.5

Moneyline: Packers -425, Giants +330

O/U: 44.5

BUCCANEERS @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -5.5

Moneyline: Bills -230, Buccaneers +190

O/U: 49.5

PANTHERS @ FALCONS

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Moneyline: Falcons -198, Panthers +164

O/U: 42.5

CHARGERS @ JAGUARS

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Moneyline: Chargers -148, Jaguars +124

O/U: 44.5

SEAHAWKS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams -142, Seahawks +120

O/U: 48.5

49ERS @ CARDINALS

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -155, Cardinals +130

O/U: 48.5

CHIEFS @ BRONCOS

Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -192, Broncos +160

O/U: 43.5

RAVENS @ BROWNS

Spread: Ravens -8.5

Moneyline: Ravens -425, Browns +330

O/U: 41.5

LIONS @ EAGLES

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Moneyline: Eagles -122, Lions +102

O/U: 49.5

MONDAY, NOV. 17

COWBOYS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Cowboys -3

Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Raiders +142

O/U: 50.5