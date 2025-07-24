National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Travis Hunter Named Starting WR, Second-String CB Updated Aug. 5, 2025 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Welp, there it is: Travis Hunter is listed on both sides of the Jaguars' depth chart.

Hunter, a wide receiver and cornerback in college, was drafted by Jacksonville after one year at Jackson State and two seasons at Colorado.

Since arriving in Jacksonville, new head coach Liam Coen has had Hunter practicing at both positions, and on Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart, he's listed as a starting wide receiver and a second-string cornerback.

That suggests most of his snaps — at least early on — will come on offense, catching passes from Trevor Lawrence.

Let's check out some of the Travis Hunter odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 5.

Travis Hunter to record 1000+ regular-season receiving yards: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Travis Hunter to record 75+ regular-season receptions & record 2+ regular-season interceptions: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Travis Hunter to score 10+ touchdowns (combined offensive and defensive touchdowns: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Travis Hunter to record 5+ regular-season offensive touchdowns & 1+ regular-season defensive: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Travis Hunter to score 1+ touchdown & record 1+ interception in season debut: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Travis Hunter to record 750+ regular-season yards & record 5+ regular-season interceptions: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Although Hunter has yet to take an NFL snap, he played a remarkable 2,625 snaps in college and became the most decorated player in Colorado football history.

During his time with the Buffaloes, he recorded 153 receptions for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Hunter was equally impressive.

He logged 66 tackles (including 47 solo and three for loss), along with seven interceptions for 55 yards. Additionally, he had 16 pass breakups and one forced fumble over his two seasons in Boulder.

Hunter’s milestones earned him numerous awards, including the Heisman Trophy, AP College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Fred Biletnikoff Award and Lott Trophy, and he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

