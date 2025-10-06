National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Can Patrick Mahomes Keep Perfect Record Against Jaguars? Published Oct. 6, 2025 5:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 5 caps off with a Monday Night Football match between the Chiefs and Jaguars.

And while Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has been the focal point of Chiefs news lately for his spat with Andy Reid and for his recent engagement to Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes is who bettors might want to keep top of mind when wagering on the Chiefs-Jags tilt.

Especially because he's got a flawless record when it comes to facing Duval.

According to BetMGM, K.C.'s quarterback is a perfect 5-0 straight up (SU) when facing Jacksonville and 4-1 against the spread (ATS).

The Chiefs go into MNF as 3.5-point favorites.

Let's take a glimpse at some of Mahomes' odds for the Week 5 finale at BetMGM as of Oct. 6.

Patrick Mahomes Props

Passing yards

Over 254.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Passing completions

Over 24.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 24.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Passing attempts

Over 35.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 35.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Rushing yards

Over 21.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under 21.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Will Mahomes remain unblemished in the win-loss column against Jacksonville after MNF?

One expert is backing the Chiefs to win and to cover the 3.5.

"So much for the Chiefs’ window closing," FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy P wrote. "Xavier Worthy’s speed and deception were a boon for Andy Reid’s offense and now Kansas City gets a Jacksonville defense that leads the league in turnovers.

"Can the Chiefs keep it up? And are you really going against Patrick Mahomes in primetime? You know better."

