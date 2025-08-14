National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Betting Markets Reach 'New Heights' Published Aug. 15, 2025 9:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors who've been following the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love story should know that Kelce's Chiefs have a reputation for winning when the superstar singer attends their games.

Kansas City has gone 19-4 straight up (SU) when Swift is in the crowd. This dates back to the 2023 NFL season, around the time the public first learned that sparks were indeed flying between the pop-culture icon and the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Now the couple, who appear wholly enchanted with one another, have taken their relationship to the next level — or more appropriately, new heights.

On Wednesday, Swift was the special guest on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Kelce brothers Jason and Travis.

T. Swift's cameo certainly made this an August to remember for football fans and Swifties alike. But the sportsbooks are the real masterminds, as they've made available some fun markets featuring T.S. and the podcast.

Will bettors cash in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce betting markets this year?

Let's check out some of the odds at BetUS as of Aug. 14.

Spotify Wrapped Top Global Artist In 2025

Taylor Swift: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Spotify Wrapped Top Global Podcast In 2025

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Time Magazine 2025 Person of the Year

Taylor Swift: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Time Magazine: 2025 Athlete of the Year

Travis Kelce: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Golden Globes Podcast of the Year

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

For folks looking to get in on the action, here are some related fun facts:

Taylor Swift was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023. The magazine noted that 2023 was the year in which Taylor "achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force."

Globally, Swift was Spotify's most-streamed artist in 2023 and 2024.

Time began its tradition of naming an Athlete of the Year in 2019. So far, the list includes the United States Women's Soccer Team, LeBron James, Simone Biles, Aaron Judge, Lionel Messi and Caitlin Clark.

When it comes to podcasts, "The Joe Rogan Experience" was Spotify's most popular show in 2024. The Golden Globes announced earlier this year that 2026 will be the first time it awards an honoree for best podcast.

