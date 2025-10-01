National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Split on Steelers' Playoff Chances Published Oct. 1, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Could the Steelers be headed to the playoffs for the third year in a row?

Well, it's very early in the season, but that hasn't stopped bettors from backing Pittsburgh's postseason odds, as Black & Yellow has gotten off to a 3-1 start.

At BetMGM, Aaron Rodgers & Co. are the third most-bet team to make the playoffs in tickets behind the Raiders and Giants. Additionally, they're the third most-bet team to make the playoffs in handle after the Chargers and Broncos.

However, they're also the third most-bet team in handle to miss the playoffs.

Let's look at some of the Steelers' other odds at BetMGM ahead as of Oct. 1.

To Make the Playoffs

Yes: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

No: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Super Bowl

+6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

AFC North Division Winner

+175 (bet $10 to win $27.50)

To win the AFC

+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AFC North Super Bowl Winning Division

+800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Pennsylvania Super Bowl Winning State

+600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Aaron Rodgers MVP

+6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Mike Tomlin Coach of the Year

+2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What is the expert take on the Steelers making a run for the playoffs?

Before the season kicked off, "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard noted that he liked Pittsburgh's chances to at least make a postseason appearance.

"Rodgers has had a ceiling — even when he was at his prime and playing like the best quarterback in the league and winning MVPs," Broussard explained. "I don't think [the Steelers] are a real Super Bowl contender.

"I do think they are a definite playoff contender."

