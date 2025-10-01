National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Split on Steelers' Playoff Chances
National Football League

2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Split on Steelers' Playoff Chances

Published Oct. 1, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET

Could the Steelers be headed to the playoffs for the third year in a row?

Well, it's very early in the season, but that hasn't stopped bettors from backing Pittsburgh's postseason odds, as Black & Yellow has gotten off to a 3-1 start.

At BetMGM, Aaron Rodgers & Co. are the third most-bet team to make the playoffs in tickets behind the Raiders and Giants. Additionally, they're the third most-bet team to make the playoffs in handle after the Chargers and Broncos

However, they're also the third most-bet team in handle to miss the playoffs.

Let's look at some of the Steelers' other odds at BetMGM ahead as of Oct. 1.

 

To Make the Playoffs
Yes: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
No: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Super Bowl
+6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

AFC North Division Winner
+175 (bet $10 to win $27.50)

To win the AFC
+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AFC North Super Bowl Winning Division
+800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Pennsylvania Super Bowl Winning State
+600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Aaron Rodgers MVP
+6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Mike Tomlin Coach of the Year
+2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

 

What is the expert take on the Steelers making a run for the playoffs?

Before the season kicked off, "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard noted that he liked Pittsburgh's chances to at least make a postseason appearance.

"Rodgers has had a ceiling — even when he was at his prime and playing like the best quarterback in the league and winning MVPs," Broussard explained. "I don't think [the Steelers] are a real Super Bowl contender. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"I do think they are a definite playoff contender."

 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ravens Lamar Jackson Reportedly Could Miss 2-3 Games Due to Hamstring Injury

Ravens Lamar Jackson Reportedly Could Miss 2-3 Games Due to Hamstring Injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes