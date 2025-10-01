2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Split on Steelers' Playoff Chances
Could the Steelers be headed to the playoffs for the third year in a row?
Well, it's very early in the season, but that hasn't stopped bettors from backing Pittsburgh's postseason odds, as Black & Yellow has gotten off to a 3-1 start.
At BetMGM, Aaron Rodgers & Co. are the third most-bet team to make the playoffs in tickets behind the Raiders and Giants. Additionally, they're the third most-bet team to make the playoffs in handle after the Chargers and Broncos.
However, they're also the third most-bet team in handle to miss the playoffs.
Let's look at some of the Steelers' other odds at BetMGM ahead as of Oct. 1.
To Make the Playoffs
Yes: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
No: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Super Bowl
+6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
AFC North Division Winner
+175 (bet $10 to win $27.50)
To win the AFC
+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
AFC North Super Bowl Winning Division
+800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Pennsylvania Super Bowl Winning State
+600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Aaron Rodgers MVP
+6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Mike Tomlin Coach of the Year
+2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
What is the expert take on the Steelers making a run for the playoffs?
Before the season kicked off, "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard noted that he liked Pittsburgh's chances to at least make a postseason appearance.
"Rodgers has had a ceiling — even when he was at his prime and playing like the best quarterback in the league and winning MVPs," Broussard explained. "I don't think [the Steelers] are a real Super Bowl contender.
"I do think they are a definite playoff contender."
Bears Ben Johnson 'Disappointed' in TV Interview, Calls Team 'Mess' In Win
2025 NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Slugfest in Cowboys-Jets Matchup
2025 NFL DPOY Odds: Hutchinson Takes Over Top Spot; Parsons Second
