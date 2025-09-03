2025 NFL Odds: Best, Worst QBs Against the Spread in Week 1
The spread is what separates winners and losers, at least when it comes to gambling.
Let's take a look at how active QBs fare ATS in NFL Week 1, according to BetMGM.
Best quarterbacks against the spread
Jared Goff, Lions: 8-0
Kyler Murray, Cardinals: 4-1
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: 5-2
Aaron Rodgers, Steelers: 10-7
Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 4-2
Justin Herbert, Chargers: 3-1
Jalen Hurts, Eagles: 3-1
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: 3-1
Brock Purdy, 49ers: 2-0
Worst quarterbacks against the spread
Russell Wilson, Giants: 4-7-1
C.J. Stroud, Texans: 0-2
Joe Burrow, Bengals: 1-4
Daniel Jones, Colts: 1-4
Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cover the spread in Week 1 against the Cowboys?
So which quarterbacks should bettors back to follow this Week 1 trend of covering the spread?
Well, Jalen Hurts — although he's 3-1 in this spot — might be one to fade.
And that's because, according to FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy P, "wiseguys aren’t betting Philadelphia at bad numbers."
Currently, the Eagles are 8.5-point favorites over the Cowboys for Thursday night's kickoff.
While sharps are fading Hurts and Philly's bloated number, one expert is backing a QB who has one of the worst records ATS in Week 1.
Will Russell Wilson cover the spread in his debut game as a Giant?
That's Russell Wilson, who's 4-7-1.
"The Commanders swept the season series against the Giants last year but won both games by just a combined eight points," FOX Sports betting analyst Will Hill wrote.
"I like the Giants to keep this one close."
