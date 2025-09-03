National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Best, Worst QBs Against the Spread in Week 1 Published Sep. 4, 2025 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The spread is what separates winners and losers, at least when it comes to gambling.

Let's take a look at how active QBs fare ATS in NFL Week 1, according to BetMGM.

Best quarterbacks against the spread

Jared Goff, Lions: 8-0

Kyler Murray, Cardinals: 4-1

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: 5-2

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers: 10-7

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 4-2

Justin Herbert, Chargers: 3-1

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: 3-1

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: 3-1

Brock Purdy, 49ers: 2-0

Worst quarterbacks against the spread

Russell Wilson, Giants: 4-7-1

C.J. Stroud, Texans: 0-2

Joe Burrow, Bengals: 1-4

Daniel Jones, Colts: 1-4

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cover the spread in Week 1 against the Cowboys?

So which quarterbacks should bettors back to follow this Week 1 trend of covering the spread?

Well, Jalen Hurts — although he's 3-1 in this spot — might be one to fade.

And that's because, according to FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy P, "wiseguys aren’t betting Philadelphia at bad numbers."

Currently, the Eagles are 8.5-point favorites over the Cowboys for Thursday night's kickoff.

While sharps are fading Hurts and Philly's bloated number, one expert is backing a QB who has one of the worst records ATS in Week 1.

Will Russell Wilson cover the spread in his debut game as a Giant?

That's Russell Wilson, who's 4-7-1.

"The Commanders swept the season series against the Giants last year but won both games by just a combined eight points," FOX Sports betting analyst Will Hill wrote.

"I like the Giants to keep this one close."

