National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Back Bills To Conquer AFC East, Jets To Finish Last Published Jul. 25, 2025 1:02 p.m. ET

For years (decades), the AFC East race was a mere formality, with Tom Brady and the Patriots mostly dominating the division from 2001 until Brady left in 2020.

Since then, it has remained just as predictable, with Josh Allen and the Bills now making hanging division title banners an annual tradition.

Will the Bills' dominance continue in 2025?

Well, the betting market certainly seems to think so.

The Buffalo Bills are -280 favorites (a $28 bet pays $10) to once again win the division. And that heavy price tag certainly seems justified, considering how consistently good the Bills have been with reigning MVP Allen leading the team.

Will reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills claim the AFC East title for the sixth straight year?

Since Brady left the AFC East, the Bills have won the division every year, winning 13, 11, 13, 11, and 13 games, respectively, in those five seasons.

Unfortunately for Bills fans, another pattern has developed over the last five years, as the Chiefs have met and defeated the Bills in four of the past five postseasons.

But for the sake of discussing the AFC East, barring injury to Allen, there’s little reason to think the Bills won’t once again reign supreme. They have a top-five easiest schedule (if you use opponents' Over/ Under win totals, which I believe is the fairest metric to determine schedule strength), and the handful of difficult games they play are all at home.

The Ravens, Eagles, Bengals, Chiefs and Buccaneers all travel to Buffalo, making that challenging five-game chunk of the schedule much more manageable.

The Bills should once again win the East, and do so comfortably. But before we land on a betting angle and recommend a best bet regarding this division, let’s scope out the rest of the AFC East.

The Patriots are a popular sleeper pick, as they are now +475 to win the division, with a win total of 8.5. I understand the reason for optimism in New England, but going from four wins last year to eight or nine this year seems like quite a leap.

Yes, Drake Maye showed flashes of promise last year as a rookie quarterback, and Mike Vrabel is a solid hire as head coach, but do they have the talent on offense to become a winning team all of a sudden?

I’m skeptical, especially with Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator once again in New England, a coach who has had very little success in his career when coaching someone other than Brady.

In other words, the Patriots might still be a year away.

The Dolphins have an Over/ Under win total of 7.5 and are +850 to win the division. It was just two years ago that they started 3-0, then eventually got to 11-4, and looked poised for a playoff run as they took the league by storm with their electric offense.

However, that season fizzled out, and 2024 saw Miami miss the playoffs, a franchise that still has not won a playoff game since the 2000 season. However, the schedule is manageable, and there is still talent in South Beach.

The question, as always, is how many games will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa play? If he’s mostly healthy for the majority of the season (he rarely is), the Dolphins could bounce back and surprise.

The Jets won’t have the same spotlight on them as they did over the last two years, now that Aaron Rodgers is no longer in town. With a win total of 5.5, the Jets are 18-1 long shots to capture the division title. Former Jets' player Aaron Glenn is now the head coach, with Justin Fields slated to be the starting quarterback.

Maybe without the lofty expectations, they could surprise some this fall, but it’s hard to see too much upside for the rebuilding Jets.

I think the Dolphins, with some good fortune regarding health, could finish ahead of the Patriots for second place, while the Bills and Jets are likely to remain the first and last-place teams.

At +500, this division order bet offers great value.

PICK: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets (+500) to be the exact division order

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

