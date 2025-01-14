Major League Baseball
2025 NFL Divisional Round Referee Assignments
Major League Baseball

2025 NFL Divisional Round Referee Assignments

Published Jan. 14, 2025 2:32 p.m. ET

As the NFL playoffs intensify, the Divisional Round brings high-stakes action and officiating that is more critical than ever. Keep reading as we’ll highlight the referee assignments for the 2025 NFL Divisional Round, showcasing these experienced crews tasked with ensuring fair play.

2025 NFL Divisional Round Referee Assignments

ADVERTISEMENT

James Jones: 'Ravens are Super Bowl ready because Lamar is Super Bowl ready' | The Facility

James Jones: 'Ravens are Super Bowl ready because Lamar is Super Bowl ready' | The Facility

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Nick Castellanos: Jose Iglesias should’ve won NL MVP over Shohei Ohtani

Nick Castellanos: Jose Iglesias should’ve won NL MVP over Shohei Ohtani

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes