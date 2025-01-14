Major League Baseball
2025 NFL Divisional Round Referee Assignments
Published Jan. 14, 2025 2:32 p.m. ET
As the NFL playoffs intensify, the Divisional Round brings high-stakes action and officiating that is more critical than ever. Keep reading as we’ll highlight the referee assignments for the 2025 NFL Divisional Round, showcasing these experienced crews tasked with ensuring fair play.
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans - Clay Martin
- Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions - Ron Torbert
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Shawn Smith
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills - Carl Cheffers
Divisional Round Schedule
Saturday, January 18, 2025
- (4) Texans at (1) Chiefs - 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
- (6) Commanders at (1) Lions - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
Sunday, January 19, 2025
- (4) Rams at (2) Eagles - 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
- (3) Ravens at (2) Bills - 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
