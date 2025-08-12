National Football League
National Football League
2025 New York Jets Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 2:44 p.m. ET
The New York Jets enter the 2025 season looking to bounce back from a 5-win 2024 campaign. As they gear up for a competitive AFC East battle, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
New York Jets 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor
- RB: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu
- FB: Andrew Beck
- WR: Xavier Gipson
- LWR: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard
- RWR: Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith
- TE: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt
- LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell
- LG: John Simpson, Xavier Newman
- C: Joe Tippmann, Josh Myers
- RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker
- RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor
Caleb-Johnson, Jets, Vikings ranked as top duos defenses should fear | First Things First
ADVERTISEMENT
Defense
- LDE: Will McDonald, Braiden McGregor, Tyler Baron
- DT: Quinnen Williams, Jay Tufele, Leonard Taylor
- NT: Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs
- RDE: Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons
- WLB: Quincy Williams, Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- MLB: Jamien Sherwood, Francisco Mauigoa
- NB: Michael Carter
- LCB: Sauce Gardner, Qwantez Stiggers
- SS: Tony Adams, Malachi Moore
- FS: Andre Cisco, Isaiah Oliver
- RCB: Brandon Stephens, Azareyeh Thomas
Special Teams
- K: Nick Folk
- P: Austin McNamara
- H: Austin McNamara
- KR: Kene Nwangwu, Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith
- PR: Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith
- LS: Thomas Hennessy
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Nussmeier, Sellers Surge; Arch Manning Falls
Blame 'Bluey'? How Hunter Renfrow's Daughters Delayed His Panthers Reunion
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
Giants Coach Brian Daboll Won't Say if Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston is QB2
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Manning Heads Home, Five Clemson Players in First Round
-
Ranking the NFL Rivalries Uniforms: Who Wins the Style Game?
2025 NFC North Odds: Packers Move Ahead of Lions After Micah Parsons Trade
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Nussmeier, Sellers Surge; Arch Manning Falls
Blame 'Bluey'? How Hunter Renfrow's Daughters Delayed His Panthers Reunion
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
Giants Coach Brian Daboll Won't Say if Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston is QB2
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Manning Heads Home, Five Clemson Players in First Round
-
Ranking the NFL Rivalries Uniforms: Who Wins the Style Game?
2025 NFC North Odds: Packers Move Ahead of Lions After Micah Parsons Trade
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
Item 1 of 3