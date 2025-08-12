National Football League 2025 New York Jets Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1 Published Sep. 2, 2025 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Jets enter the 2025 season looking to bounce back from a 5-win 2024 campaign. As they gear up for a competitive AFC East battle, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.

New York Jets 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Caleb-Johnson, Jets, Vikings ranked as top duos defenses should fear | First Things First

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

K: Nick Folk

P: Austin McNamara

H: Austin McNamara

KR: Kene Nwangwu, Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith

PR: Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith

LS: Thomas Hennessy

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more