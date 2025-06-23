National Football League 2025 New England Patriots Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New England Patriots training camp below:

New England Patriots Training Camp

Site: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

How will Aaron Rodgers' 'retirement tour' pan out? | Breakfast Ball Aaron Rodgers said that he might retire after this season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to a 1-year deal. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Willie Colon ask if Rodgers will have a good farewell tour.

Training Camp Open Practices

Wednesday, July 23 : 10:15 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 24 : 10:15 a.m. ET

Friday, July 25 : 10:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 26 : 10:15 a.m. ET

Monday, July 28 : 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 : 10:15 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 30 : 10:15 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 : 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, August 4 : 10:15 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 5 : 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 6 (Joint Practice with Washington Commanders) : 10:15 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 10: 10:15 a.m. ET

New England Patriots 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New England Patriots:

New England Patriots Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Patriots:

Ascending

"With promising second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are poised to take a major leap in 2025. Their big free agency period and a universally respected rookie draft class could set a strong foundation for years to come."

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more