2025 New England Patriots Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New England Patriots training camp below:
New England Patriots Training Camp
- Site: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 24: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Friday, July 25: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Saturday, July 26: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Monday, July 28: 10:30 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 30: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Monday, August 4: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 5: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 6 (Joint Practice with Washington Commanders): 10:15 a.m. ET
- Sunday, August 10: 10:15 a.m. ET
New England Patriots 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 8: Patriots vs. Commanders – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 16: Patriots at Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 21: Patriots at Giants – 8:00 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)
New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New England Patriots:
- Round 1: Will Campbell (T, LSU)
- Round 2: TreVeyon Henderson (RB, Ohio State)
- Round 3: Kyle Williams (WR, Washington State)
- Round 3: Jared Wilson (OL, Georgia)
- Round 4: Craig Woodson (S, California)
- Round 4: Joshua Farmer (DT, Florida State)
- Round 5: Brady Swinson (DE, LSU)
- Round 6: Andres Borregales (K, Miami FL)
- Round 7: Marcus Bryant (OL, Missouri)
- Round 7: Julian Ashby (LS, Vanderbilt)
- Round 7: Kobee Minor (DB, Memphis)
New England Patriots Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Patriots:
Ascending
"With promising second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are poised to take a major leap in 2025. Their big free agency period and a universally respected rookie draft class could set a strong foundation for years to come."
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season