patriots training camp
2025 New England Patriots Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:20 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New England Patriots training camp below:

New England Patriots Training Camp

  • Site: Gillette Stadium
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Wednesday, July 23: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, July 24: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Friday, July 25: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, July 26: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Monday, July 28: 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, July 29: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, July 30: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, July 31: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Monday, August 4: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, August 5: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 6 (Joint Practice with Washington Commanders): 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, August 10: 10:15 a.m. ET

New England Patriots 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New England Patriots:

New England Patriots Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Patriots:

Ascending 

"With promising second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are poised to take a major leap in 2025. Their big free agency period and a universally respected rookie draft class could set a strong foundation for years to come."

