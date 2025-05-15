2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Miami Dolphins schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 3 (Thu, Sep 18): @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 4 (Mon, Sep 29): vs New York Jets (7:15 PM ET – ESPN)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 9 (Thu, Oct 30): vs Baltimore Ravens (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Washington Commanders (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)
- Week 12: BYE WEEK
- Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 15 (Mon, Dec 15): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 18 (TBD): @ New England Patriots (Time & TV TBD)
Miami Dolphins 2025 Record Prediction
Henry McKenna: There’s plenty of brewing dysfunction in Miami. The Dolphins' best player, Tyreek Hill, is both passively and aggressively working to get traded, which the team is probably happy to do, given his involvement in a domestic disturbance. But at risk of sounding callous, it’s also the lowest point of Hill’s career to put him on the trade market. And GM Chris Grier can’t afford to look hasty, because he’s probably on the hot seat this year. So is coach Mike McDaniel. And if Miami does trade Hill, the offense could continue its downward slide. Because even with Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, the 2024 Dolphins didn’t look like the NFL’s fancy new toy. No, they looked like a solved Rubik's Cube. For the 2025 Dolphins, there are too many points of concern — including those about Tua’s health — for me to get excited about this roster. Record Prediction: 4-13
