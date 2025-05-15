National Football League
2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
National Football League

2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games

Published May. 15, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Miami Dolphins schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 3 (Thu, Sep 18): @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 4 (Mon, Sep 29): vs New York Jets (7:15 PM ET – ESPN)
  • Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 9 (Thu, Oct 30): vs Baltimore Ravens (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Washington Commanders (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)
  • Week 12: BYE WEEK
  • Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 15 (Mon, Dec 15): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
  • Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 18 (TBD): @ New England Patriots (Time & TV TBD)

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First
The NFL schedule will fully be released later tonight and the Kansas City Chiefs are notably playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. They are the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2016 to play on both holidays. This raises the topic of whether they are the new America's Team instead of the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Wright explains how his "polarizing" Chiefs overtook the Cowboys as America's Team. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings chime in.

Miami Dolphins 2025 Record Prediction

Henry McKenna: There’s plenty of brewing dysfunction in Miami. The Dolphins' best player, Tyreek Hill, is both passively and aggressively working to get traded, which the team is probably happy to do, given his involvement in a domestic disturbance. But at risk of sounding callous, it’s also the lowest point of Hill’s career to put him on the trade market. And GM Chris Grier can’t afford to look hasty, because he’s probably on the hot seat this year. So is coach Mike McDaniel. And if Miami does trade Hill, the offense could continue its downward slide. Because even with Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, the 2024 Dolphins didn’t look like the NFL’s fancy new toy. No, they looked like a solved Rubik's Cube. For the 2025 Dolphins, there are too many points of concern — including those about Tua’s health — for me to get excited about this roster. Record Prediction: 4-13

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team

2025 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes