National Football League 2025 Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 1, 2025 10:08 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s success after finishing 11–6 in 2024, earning a wild-card berth but falling 32–12 to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round. As Los Angeles aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Chargers’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Jim Harbaugh on Chargers culture, Justin Herbert, AFC West competition | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

How will the Chargers do this season?

Eric D. Williams predicts that the Chargers will finish the year at 11-6. Here's Williams:

"The Chargers have nine home games, but seven of them are against 2024 playoff teams and one of them is against the Chiefs in Brazil. Road games for the Bolts, who will travel a league-high 37,086 miles in 2025, are against weaker opponents, including the Jaguars, Giants, Titans and Cowboys. Los Angeles will be better offensively this season with the return of receiver Mike Williams, along with the addition of running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has a chance to build on one of the league's best units in his second season. Jim Harbaugh & Co. could accomplish something they have not done since 2009: win the AFC West. The Chargers finished 11-6 in 2024 and have not had back-to-back double-digit winning records since 2006-07."

