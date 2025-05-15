National Football League 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 9:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Las Vegas Raiders schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 2 (Mon, Sep 15): vs Los Angeles Rams (10:00 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Chicago Bears (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Tennessee Titans (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 10 (Thu, Nov 6): @ Denver Broncos (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 11 (Mon, Nov 17): vs Dallas Cowboys (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Cleveland Browns (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Denver Broncos (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Houston Texans (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (TBD): vs New York Giants (Time & TV TBD)

Week 18 (TBD): vs Kansas City Chiefs (Time & TV TBD)

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 Record Prediction

Eric D. Williams : With a culture-building head coach who brings a championship pedigree in Pete Carroll, the Raiders should be more competent and competitive. However, that will not hide talent deficiencies at linebacker, in the secondary and along the offensive line. Las Vegas could still struggle to consistently score on offense when teams take away tight end Brock Bowers and load the box to contain rookie phenom Ashton Jeanty . And I have concerns with how the Raiders will hold up in the back end defensively. But Carroll and the Raiders will find a way to hover around the .500 mark. Carroll has had just four losing seasons in 18 years as a head coach in the NFL. Record Prediction: 7-10

