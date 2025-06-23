National Football League
2025 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Published Jul. 17, 2025

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Indianapolis Colts training camp below:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

  • Site: Grand Park
  • Location: Westfield, Indiana
  • Reporting date: July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Wednesday, July 23 (Camp Kickoff): 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, July 24: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
  • Friday, July 25 (Family Day): 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Saturday): 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CT
  • Monday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, July 29: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, July 31 (Thirsty Thursday): 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 2 (Salute to Service): 10:00 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. CT
  • Sunday, August 3: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 9: 4:00 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. CT
  • Sunday, August 10 (Give Back Sunday): 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CT
  • Monday, August 11 (Kicking The Stigma): 4:00 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice – Green Bay Packers): 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Indianapolis Colts 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Indianapolis Colts:

Indianapolis Colts Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Bengals:

Competition 

"Anthony Richardson Sr. and newcomer Daniel Jones will battle for the QB1 job. With the former out indefinitely due to pain in his surgically repaired right shoulder, Jones has the early lead in the competition ahead of training camp."

