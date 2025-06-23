2025 Green Bay Packers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers training camp below:
Green Bay Packers Training Camp
- Site: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Opening Training Camp Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 10:30 a.m. CT (First practice)
- Thursday, July 24: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Friday, July 25: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Sunday, July 27: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Monday, July 28: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, July 30: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Thursday, July 31: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Saturday, August 2: 7:30 p.m. CT (Family Night)
- Tuesday, August 5: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 6: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Thursday, August 7: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 12: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 19: 10:30 a.m. CT
- Thursday, August 21: 10:30 a.m. CT (Joint practice with Seahawks)
Green Bay Packers 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Packers vs. Jets – 8:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Packers vs. Seahawks – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Green Bay Packers:
- Round 1: Matthew Golden (WR, Texas)
- Round 2: Anthony Belton (T, North Carolina State)
- Round 3: Savion Williams (WR, TCU)
- Round 4: Barryn Sorrell (DE, Texas)
- Round 5: Collin Oliver (DE, Oklahoma State)
- Round 6: Warren Brinson (DL, Georgia)
- Round 7: Micah Robinson (CB, Tulane)
- Round 7: John Williams (OL, Cincinnati)
Green Bay Packers Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Packers:
Striving
"The Packers are a very good team that is not yet great. They're overshadowed by not only the better teams in their own division, but also the NFC’s elite. (Green Bay suffered two losses to the Eagles last season, including in the wild-card round.) Jordan Love needs to take the next step as a franchise quarterback. Perhaps the addition of Matthew Golden, a rare first-round rookie receiver in Green Bay, helps the QB on that quest. "
