National Football League 2025 Green Bay Packers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers training camp below:

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

Site: Lambeau Field

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

How will the Bears match up with the Packers this season? | Breakfast Ball

Opening Training Camp Practices

Wednesday, July 23 : 10:30 a.m. CT (First practice)

Thursday, July 24 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Friday, July 25 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Sunday, July 27 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Monday, July 28 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Wednesday, July 30 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Thursday, July 31 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Saturday, August 2 : 7:30 p.m. CT (Family Night)

Tuesday, August 5 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Wednesday, August 6 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Thursday, August 7 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Tuesday, August 12 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Tuesday, August 19 : 10:30 a.m. CT

Thursday, August 21: 10:30 a.m. CT (Joint practice with Seahawks)

Green Bay Packers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Green Bay Packers:

Green Bay Packers Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Packers:

Striving

"The Packers are a very good team that is not yet great. They're overshadowed by not only the better teams in their own division, but also the NFC’s elite. (Green Bay suffered two losses to the Eagles last season, including in the wild-card round.) Jordan Love needs to take the next step as a franchise quarterback. Perhaps the addition of Matthew Golden, a rare first-round rookie receiver in Green Bay, helps the QB on that quest. "

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more