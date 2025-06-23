National Football League
packers training camp
National Football League

2025 Green Bay Packers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers training camp below:

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

  • Site: Lambeau Field
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

How will the Bears match up with the Packers this season? | Breakfast Ball

How will the Bears match up with the Packers this season? | Breakfast Ball

Opening Training Camp Practices

  • Wednesday, July 23: 10:30 a.m. CT (First practice)
  • Thursday, July 24: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Friday, July 25: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Sunday, July 27: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Monday, July 28: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, July 30: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, July 31: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 2: 7:30 p.m. CT (Family Night)
  • Tuesday, August 5: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, August 6: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 7: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, August 12: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, August 19: 10:30 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 21: 10:30 a.m. CT (Joint practice with Seahawks)

Green Bay Packers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Green Bay Packers:

Green Bay Packers Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Packers:

Striving 

"The Packers are a very good team that is not yet great. They're overshadowed by not only the better teams in their own division, but also the NFC’s elite. (Green Bay suffered two losses to the Eagles last season, including in the wild-card round.) Jordan Love needs to take the next step as a franchise quarterback. Perhaps the addition of Matthew Golden, a rare first-round rookie receiver in Green Bay, helps the QB on that quest. "

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes