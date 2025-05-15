National Football League
2025 Denver Broncos Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
Published May. 15, 2025 10:46 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Denver Broncos schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Denver Broncos Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Tennessee Titans (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Indianapolis Colts (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 4 (Mon, Sep 29): vs Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)
  • Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ New York Jets (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network)
  • Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs New York Giants (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 10 (Thu, Nov 6): vs Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 12: BYE WEEK
  • Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Washington Commanders (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Green Bay Packers (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 17 (Thu, Dec 25): @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 18 (TBD): vs Los Angeles Chargers (TBD – TBD)

Denver Broncos 2025 Record Prediction

Ben Arthur: The Broncos’ revamped secondary will be a factor against the great quarterbacks the team will face in-division (Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert) and beyond (Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love). Quarterback Bo Nix has continuity around him, plus the additions of veteran tight end Evan Engram and second-round rookie running back RJ Harvey in the supporting cast. But this is not the easiest third-place schedule, and teams now have a season’s worth of tape on Nix. Don’t be surprised to see the Broncos finish with a worse record than they did last year, when they won 10 games. Record Prediction: 9-8

