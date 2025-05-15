National Football League 2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 10:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Dallas Cowboys schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule

Week 1 (Thu, Sep 4): @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 PM ET – NBC/Peacock)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Chicago Bears (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Green Bay Packers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Washington Commanders (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Denver Broncos (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 9 (Mon, Nov 3): vs Arizona Cardinals (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11 (Mon, Nov 17): @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 13 (Thu, Nov 27): vs Kansas City Chiefs (4:30 PM ET – CBS/Paramount+)

Week 14 (Thu, Dec 4): @ Detroit Lions (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Minnesota Vikings (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 17 (Thu, Dec 25): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – Netflix)

Week 18 (TBD): @ New York Giants (Time & TV TBD)

Dallas Cowboys 2025 Record Prediction

Ralph Vacchiano : Maybe nothing about the Cowboys’ dismal 2024 season sat worse with Jerry Jones than this: They started 0-5 at home en route to an ugly 2-7 record. So it’s probably not a good thing that six of their eight games in Dallas are against playoff teams from last year, including games against both Super Bowl teams. The good news is they get to face a lot of rebuilding teams on the road, with two games in New York (Giants and Jets) and games in Las Vegas and Carolina, so they should be able to fatten up their record there. It won’t be easy, but turning around their home fortunes is probably their key to getting back to the playoffs. They’ll also have to survive a four-week stretch in November/December against the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions and Vikings. At least three of those four (all but Week 14 at Detroit) are at home. Record Prediction: 9-8

