National Football League
National Football League
2025 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Cincinnati Bengals training camp below:
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
- Site: Kettering Health Practice Fields
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Opening Training Camp Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Thursday, July 24: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Friday, July 25: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Sunday, July 27 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only): 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Monday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 30: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, August 2 (Stadium Practice): 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, August 3: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, August 9 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only): 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET
- Sunday, August 10 (Club Members Only): 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Bengals at Eagles – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 18: Bengals at Commanders – 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- August 23: Bengals vs. Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET
ADVERTISEMENT
Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Cincinnati Bengals:
- Round 1: Shemar Stewart (DE, Texas A&M)
- Round 2: Demetrius Knight (LB, South Carolina)
- Round 3: Dylan Fairchild (OL, Georgia)
- Round 4: Barrett Carter (LB, Clemson)
- Round 5: Jalen Rivers (OL, Miami FL)
- Round 6: Tahj Brooks (RB, Texas Tech)
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Bengals:
Drama
"Not only are the Bengals in a stalemate with All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who’s seeking an extension, but they’re also in a messy dispute over contract language with first-round rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart."
share
recommended
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
Drama, Delusional, Bold: One Word That Describes Every NFL Team's Offseason
Tom Brady Captures Another Title, Wins Inaugural Fanatics Games and $1M Prize
Travis Hunter Signs Rookie Contract, $30.57 Million Signing Bonus Paid Upfront
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
Who are the 10 greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time?
in this topic
recommended
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
Drama, Delusional, Bold: One Word That Describes Every NFL Team's Offseason
Tom Brady Captures Another Title, Wins Inaugural Fanatics Games and $1M Prize
Travis Hunter Signs Rookie Contract, $30.57 Million Signing Bonus Paid Upfront
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
Who are the 10 greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time?