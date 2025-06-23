National Football League 2025 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Cincinnati Bengals training camp below:

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Site: Kettering Health Practice Fields

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

Wednesday, July 23 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 24 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Friday, July 25 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 27 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only) : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Monday, July 28 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 30 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 2 (Stadium Practice) : 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 3 : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 9 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only) : 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 10 (Club Members Only): 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Cincinnati Bengals:

Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Bengals:

Drama

"Not only are the Bengals in a stalemate with All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who’s seeking an extension, but they’re also in a messy dispute over contract language with first-round rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart."

