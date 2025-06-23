2025 Carolina Panthers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Carolina Panthers training camp below:
Carolina Panthers Training Camp
- Site: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Reporting date: July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Carolina Panthers 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 8: Panthers vs. Browns – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Panthers at Texans – 1 p.m. ET
- August 21: Panthers vs. Steelers – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Carolina Panthers:
- Round 1: Tetairoa McMillan (WR, Arizona)
- Round 2: Nic Scourton (DE, Texas A&M)
- Round 3: Princely Umanmielen (DE, Ole Miss)
- Round 4: Trevor Etienne (RB, Georgia)
- Round 4: Lathan Ransom (S, Ohio State)
- Round 5: Cam Jackson (DT, Florida)
- Round 5: Mitchell Evans (TE, Notre Dame)
- Round 6: Jimmy Horn (WR, Colorado)
Carolina Panthers Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Panthers:
Optimism
"After a challenging start to his career, 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young started to flash as the Panthers’ franchise quarterback in the second half of last season, generating hope for what he could do in Year 2 with Dave Canales. Carolina drafted Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall to be a new top target for Young, and has also made significant upgrades to its defense."
