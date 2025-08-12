National Football League 2025 Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1 Updated Sep. 3, 2025 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Carolina Panthers head into the 2025 season focused on growth, stability and development across the roster. With young talent in key positions and a fresh outlook, here’s how the depth chart looks heading into NFL Week 1.

Carolina Panthers 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Phillip Rivers on coaching his son, which schools produce best NFL QBs, Antonio Gates' HOF induction | FULL EPISODE | The Herd

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

K: Ryan Fitzgerald

P: Sam Martin

H: Sam Martin

KR: Jimmy Horn, Trevor Etienne, David Moore

PR: Trevor Etienne, Jimmy Horn, David Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

How to watch Panthers vs. Jags in Week 1

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more