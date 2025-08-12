National Football League
National Football League
2025 Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Updated Sep. 3, 2025 12:01 p.m. ET
The Carolina Panthers head into the 2025 season focused on growth, stability and development across the roster. With young talent in key positions and a fresh outlook, here’s how the depth chart looks heading into NFL Week 1.
Carolina Panthers 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
- RB: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne
- WR: Jimmy Horn
- LWR: Tetairoa McMillan, David Moore, Dalevon Campbell
- RWR: Xavier Legette, Brycen Tremayne
- TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, James Mitchell
- LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen
- LG: Damien Lewis
- C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays
- RG: Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala
- RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
Phillip Rivers on coaching his son, which schools produce best NFL QBs, Antonio Gates' HOF induction | FULL EPISODE | The Herd
ADVERTISEMENT
Defense
- LDE: Derrick Brown, Cam Jackson
- NT: Bobby Brown
- RDE: Tershawn Wharton, A’Shawn Robinson
- LOLB: Patrick Jones, Princely Umanmielen, Thomas Incoom
- LILB: Trevin Wallace, Bam Martin-Scott
- RILB: Christian Rozeboom, Claudin Cherelus
- ROLB: D.J. Wonnum, Nic Scourton, DJ Johnson
- NB: Chau Smith-Wade
- LCB: Mike Jackson, Akayleb Evans, Damarri Mathis
- SS: Tre’Von Moehrig, Lathan Ransom
- FS: Nick Scott, Demani Richardson
- RCB: Jaycee Horn, Corey Thornton
Special Teams
- K: Ryan Fitzgerald
- P: Sam Martin
- H: Sam Martin
- KR: Jimmy Horn, Trevor Etienne, David Moore
- PR: Trevor Etienne, Jimmy Horn, David Moore
- LS: JJ Jansen
How to watch Panthers vs. Jags in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
'Hard to Watch': The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Arch Manning's 2025 Debut
-
2025 NFL Awards Predictions: Expert Picks for MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Top Rookie, More
Dave Portnoy: 'I Would Run my Team Exactly How Cowboys' Jerry Jones Runs His'
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Jets Premier Offensive Lineman Suffers Major Injury
-
What Can We Expect From Jaguars Two-Way Star Travis Hunter In Week 1?
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Playing Packers' Micah Parsons: 'Going to Be Weird'
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
'Hard to Watch': The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Arch Manning's 2025 Debut
-
2025 NFL Awards Predictions: Expert Picks for MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Top Rookie, More
Dave Portnoy: 'I Would Run my Team Exactly How Cowboys' Jerry Jones Runs His'
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Jets Premier Offensive Lineman Suffers Major Injury
-
What Can We Expect From Jaguars Two-Way Star Travis Hunter In Week 1?
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Playing Packers' Micah Parsons: 'Going to Be Weird'
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
Item 1 of 3