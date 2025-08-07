National Football League 2025 AFC South Player Specials: Will Top Rookies Dominate In Year 1? Published Aug. 9, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The AFC South is full of rookie talent following the 2025 NFL Draft — but it’s not just the newbies worth watching.

How are star players from each AFC South squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

JAGUARS

Travis Hunter to have both 1+ offensive TD and 1+ defensive INT in any regular season game: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Travis Hunter to have both 1+ offensive TD and 1+ defensive TD in any regular season game: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Travis Hunter to score 10+ receiving TDs and have 1000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: Selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter is expected to start at wide receiver and serve as a second-string cornerback. He recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last year at Colorado. The versatile rookie had three games in 2024 with at least one offensive TD and one defensive INT — against Oklahoma State, Colorado State and UCF.

TEXANS

Joe Mixon to score 15+ rushing TDs and have 1,500+ rushing yards in the regular season: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

C.J. Stroud to score 5+ rushing TDs in the regular season: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: Mixon enters his second season with Houston after tallying 1,016 rushing yards and 11 TDs in 14 games last year. His career highs came in 2021 with Cincinnati: 13 rushing TDs and 1,205 yards. He’s had five 1,000-yard seasons in his eight-year career. Stroud, now in Year 3, rushed for three touchdowns as a rookie but didn’t score on the ground last season.

TITANS

Cameron Ward to break the NFL regular-season rookie passing yards record (4,375+): +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Calvin Ridley to score 12+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

What to know: Tennessee drafted Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 after a five-year college career, which ended at Miami. He threw for 4,313 yards in his final year and topped 4,600 yards in 2021 at Incarnate Word. Ridley returns to the Titans after scoring four receiving touchdowns last season. His only double-digit TD season came in 2018 with Atlanta (10).

COLTS

Anthony Richardson to score 10+ rushing TDs in the regular season (17 games): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jonathan Taylor to score 15+ rushing TDs and have 1,500+ rushing yards in the regular season (17 games): +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tyler Warren to break the NFL regular-season rookie tight end receiving yards record (1,195+): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: Richardson has dealt with injuries over his first two NFL seasons, playing just four games as a rookie and 11 in 2024. Still, he managed to score six rushing TDs last year. Taylor, when healthy, plays a significant role in Indy’s offense. His 2021 season — his only full campaign — was his best, with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 TDs. Last year, he played 14 games, tallying 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns. Warren joins the Colts after a four-year stint at Penn State, where he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards only once in 2024 (1,233).

