2025 AFC No. 1 Seed Odds: Can Bills Finally Reclaim Top Spot?

Does it feel like the Patriots used to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC just about every year?

That's because they pretty much did — right up until 2018.

Since then, the Chiefs have stepped in as the AFC’s top dog, snagging the No. 1 seed four times since 2018 and winning three AFC Championships during that stretch.

Who will finish atop the AFC standings this season? Will K.C. do it again, or can the Bills or Ravens take over?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 11.

AFC No. 1 seed

Bills: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Ravens: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Chiefs: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Broncos: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chargers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bengals: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Patriots: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Steelers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Texans: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jaguars: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Dolphins: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Colts: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Titans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Raiders: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jets: +16000 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)

Browns: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Last year, the Chiefs topped the conference again, finishing 15-2 and tying for the best record in the NFL.

But this year, oddsmakers are shifting their focus to Buffalo and Baltimore as potential favorites to claim the AFC’s top seed in 2025.

Buffalo came up two games short of Kansas City’s league-best record last season, finishing 13-4 and falling 32-29 to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens ended 12-5, good for third in the AFC.

While the Bills have dominated the AFC East — winning the division five years running and making the playoffs every year but one since 2017 — their last time as the AFC’s No. 1 seed was way back in 1993.

Last postseason, Buffalo defeated Baltimore 29-27 in the divisional round.

Over the past 25 years, the AFC No. 1 seed has made 13 Super Bowl appearances — but only claimed the title five times.

Between 2003 and 2017, the Patriots were the AFC’s No. 1 seed seven times. Kansas City has been No. 1 four times since 2017, reaching the Super Bowl three times and winning once in 2022.

Baltimore earned the top seed in 2019 and 2023 but fell short of reaching the AFC Championship Game both seasons.

