National Football League 2025 AFC Division Odds: Can Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans Maintain Streaks? Published Jul. 22, 2025 2:25 p.m. ET

While the AFC as a whole has belonged to the Chiefs for the better part of the last decade, that doesn't mean the conference isn't competitive.

Which squads are favored to win each division? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 22, as well as what to know about each division.

AFC West

Chiefs: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Broncos: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Chargers: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Raiders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: The Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016 — two years before Patrick Mahomes became the starter. That's how dominant the Chiefs have been as a franchise. Prior to that nine-year streak, the Broncos had won the AFC West five straight years, and heading into this season, Denver is Kansas City's closest competitor according to the odds. Still, K.C. has won 46 of its last 54 AFC West games. What will change this season?

AFC East

Bills: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Patriots: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Dolphins: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jets: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

What to know: Another current AFC division streak is alive, with the Bills having won the last five division titles, after Tom Brady and the Patriots won 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019 and 16 of 17 from 2003 to 2018. But it appears the division has its new Tom Brady in Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP whose Bills have won 24 of their last 29 AFC East matchups. Second on the board is New England, with QB Drake Maye entering his second year, under new head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel.

AFC North

Ravens: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Bengals: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Steelers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Browns: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: Another AFC division streak? Kinda. Baltimore has won the division twice in a row, but Cincinnati won it in 2021 and 2022. Pittsburgh won it in 2016, 2017 and 2020, while the Ravens won it in 2018 and 2019. Needless to say, this is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Baltimore is a favorite to three-peat, behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Cincy is second, as it returns arguably the most lethal QB-WR duo in the NFL, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Pittsburgh lands third. Can its new, old QB Aaron Rodgers have a resurgence?

AFC South

Texans: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Jaguars: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Colts: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Titans: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

What to know: Annually, a toss-up of a division. In the past 12 years, each team in the AFC South has won the division multiple times — the Colts, Jaguars and Titans twice, and the Texans six times. Houston has won two in a row behind C.J. Stroud, after Jacksonville won it in 2022. Is this the year Trevor Lawrence, thought to be the next star QB in the league, returns the Jags to the top of the division?

