National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 12: Lines, spreads for all 13 games Updated Nov. 18, 2024 12:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 12 of the NFL season is here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 17.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 12 Odds

ADVERTISEMENT

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

STEELERS @ BROWNS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Steelers -4.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Browns +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

BUCCANEERS @ GIANTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -4 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Giants +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ PANTHERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -11.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Panthers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

LIONS @ COLTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -8 (Lions favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Lions -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Colts +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

COWBOYS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -10 (Commanders favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -520 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.92 total); Cowboys +390 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

TITANS @ TEXANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -7.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Texans -375 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Titans +295 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

PATRIOTS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -7.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -395 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.53 total); Patriots +310 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

VIKINGS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Bears +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ RAIDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Raiders +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ERS @ PACKERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); 49ers +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -1 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Cardinals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

EAGLES @ RAMS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Rams +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, NOV. 25

RAVENS @ CHARGERS (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Ravens -1.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Chargers +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more