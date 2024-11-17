2024 NFL odds Week 12: Lines, spreads for all 13 games
Week 12 of the NFL season is here.
Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 17.
(All times ET)
2024 NFL Week 12 Odds
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
STEELERS @ BROWNS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)
Point spread: Steelers -4.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Browns +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
BUCCANEERS @ GIANTS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Buccaneers -4 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Giants +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
CHIEFS @ PANTHERS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -11.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Panthers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
LIONS @ COLTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -8 (Lions favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Lions -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Colts +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
COWBOYS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Commanders -10 (Commanders favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -520 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.92 total); Cowboys +390 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Texans -7.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Texans -375 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Titans +295 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
PATRIOTS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Dolphins -7.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -395 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.53 total); Patriots +310 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
VIKINGS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Bears +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined
BRONCOS @ RAIDERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Raiders +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
49ERS @ PACKERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Packers -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); 49ers +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined
CARDINALS @ SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Seahawks -1 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Cardinals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
EAGLES @ RAMS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Rams +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, NOV. 25
RAVENS @ CHARGERS (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)
Point spread: Ravens -1.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Chargers +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
Seahawks center Connor Williams retires for personal reasons
2024 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Meet the man who has the Chargers playing historically stingy defense
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 11?
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
-
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
Seahawks center Connor Williams retires for personal reasons
2024 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Meet the man who has the Chargers playing historically stingy defense
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 11?
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028